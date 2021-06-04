Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 4): Carroll County spring sports teams ready for regional playoffs

For the first time in more than two years, Carroll County’s high school sports teams have postseason plans.
Regional playoff seeds for baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, and girls lacrosse were released Friday by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association.
Century is the top seed in the Class 2A West Region 1, and the Knights have a first-round bye. They’ll face the winner of Monday’s 4 p.m. game between South Carroll and Francis Scott Key.
Winters Mill travels to Glenelg on Monday at 4:30, and Liberty hosts Oakland Mills at 4. The Lions are the No. 2 seed in Region 1.
Westminster has a bye in 3A East Region 1 and will take on Marriotts Ridge in the second round. Manchester Valley travels to Mount Hebron on Monday at 5:15, with the winner visiting top-seeded Centennial in the next round.
The eight regional baseball champions will be re-seeded for the state quarterfinal round. The higher seed will host the quarterfinal games, set for June 14, and semifinal contests on June 16 while the state championship games will be at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf on June 18.
Century and Winters Mill face off in the 2A West Region 1 softball playoffs Monday at 4:30, while FSK travels to Liberty at 4. The winner of that second game gets No. 1 seed South Carroll in the next round.
In 3A East Region 1, Westminster has a bye into the regional final. The Owls wait for either Man Valley or Mount Hebron — the Mavs visit the Vikings on June 9.
The eight regional softball champions will be re-seeded for the state quarterfinal round. The higher seed will host the quarterfinal games, set for June 14, and semifinal contests on June 16 while the state championship games will be at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie on June 18.
In 2A West boys lacrosse, South Carroll hosts Winters Mill in a Region 1 first-round matchup Monday at 6. Century has a bye and gets the Falcons-Cavaliers winner in the next round. Man Valley visits Wilde Lake on Monday at 5:30 in another 2A West Region 1 opener.
Francis Scott Key travels to Liberty in the 1A West Region 1 second-round clash June 9 at 7. Westminster is the lone county team in 3A East Region 1, and the Owls host Centennial in the next round.
Liberty hosts FSK in a 1A West Region 1 girls lacrosse second-round matchup June 9 at 5 p.m. In 2A West Region 1, Century hosts Winters Mill on Monday at 5:30 at Mount Hebron High School. Man Valley and South Carroll are playing at 6:45 at Mount Hebron as well, and the winners meet in the next round.
Westminster hosts Mount Hebron in the 3A East Region 1 second round
The eight regional lacrosse champions will be re-seeded for the state quarterfinal round. The higher seed will host the quarterfinal games, set for June 14, and semifinal contests on June 16 while the state championship games will be at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore on June 18-19.