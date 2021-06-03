Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 3): Manchester Valley softball wallops Francis Scott Key

Alex Carroll had a double and five RBIs and Erika Bitzel went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead Manchester Valley’s softball team to a 23-6 victory over Francis Scott Key on Wednesday.
The Mavericks ran their record to 4-5 with the five-inning win, and are set to play Liberty on Friday in their regular-season finale. The Eagles (5-5) collected 12 hits in the loss.
Baseball
FSK 14, Man Valley 13
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Eagles (3-6) held on for a wild win after scoring 10 runs in the first inning. Travis Williams went 3-for-3 with five RBIs for Key. The Mavericks (2-7) rallied with eight runs in the fourth and two in the seventh but fell short. Jared Giffi and Benjamin Guest had doubles and two RBI apiece, and Tim Oosterhous added two RBIs.
Boys Lacrosse
Liberty 10, Man Valley 5
Highlights: On Wednesday, Jackson Wright had four goals and Jesse Jason added two goals and two assists for the Lions (3-6). Blake Ray netted two goals and Kevin Connor made 11 saves for the Mavericks (1-7).
Girls Lacrosse
Man Valley 7, FSK 5
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Mavericks got three goals from Maggie Azzam and defensive prowess from Casey Meredith (six ground balls, five caused turnovers).
Boys Tennis
Man Valley 3, Westminster 2 (Wed.)
Girls Tennis
Westminster 4, Man Valley 1 (Wed.)
JV Baseball
Liberty 9, South Carroll 4: Abe Puckett and Jackson Strzelczyk had 2 hits each for SC.