Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 3): Manchester Valley softball wallops Francis Scott Key

Highlights: On Wednesday, the Eagles (3-6) held on for a wild win after scoring 10 runs in the first inning. Travis Williams went 3-for-3 with five RBIs for Key. The Mavericks (2-7) rallied with eight runs in the fourth and two in the seventh but fell short. Jared Giffi and Benjamin Guest had doubles and two RBI apiece, and Tim Oosterhous added two RBIs.