Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 1): Manchester Valley baseball clips South Carroll

Manchester Valley scored three runs in the fifth inning and took advantage of four South Carroll errors in a 3-2 victory Tuesday in Carroll County Athletic League baseball action in Manchester.
The Mavericks (2-6) got seven strikeouts and 6 1/3 scoreless innings from pitcher Ben Coleman in the victory. Gene Magin and Hank Brown had hits for Man Valley. Aidan Greaney had an RBI and scored a run for the Cavaliers (7-3), who are finished with their regular season.
Softball
South Carroll 9, Man Valley 3
Highlights: Maddie Karns and Hailey Wolfrey each had home runs for the Cavaliers (8-1). The Mavs fell to 3-5 despite two hits each from Jazmyn Gouge and Erika Bitzel and a home run from Makenna Deane.
Century 20, Winters Mill 1
Highlights: The Knights improved to 6-3 as Emma Zuckerman had three hits and three RBIs. Zuckerman laced a two-run homer, and Riley Schulze struck out six for Century. Lauren Cook had two hits for the Falcons (0-10).
Boys Lacrosse
Westminster 12, South Carroll 6
Highlights: The Owls (7-1) led 6-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. Zack Johnson had six goals while Brady Covey and Cam Doolan had two goals apiece. Owen Bitner had three goals for the Cavaliers (5-3).
Girls Lacrosse
Westminster 13, South Carroll 9
Highlights: Bridget Sheehy had a key interception and streaked down field for a goal that put the Owls (5-3) ahead for good. Jess Kent netted five goals and Lauren Saltz added three, with Belle Dintino scoring two goals. Caelin Stromberg had four goals and Shannon McTavish added two assists for the Cavaliers (2-6). Sydney Luber made 11 saves.
Boys Tennis
Man Valley 5, South Carroll 0
Girls Tennis
Man Valley 3, South Carroll 2
JV Baseball
South Carroll 7, Man Valley 6: Dominic Jenkins had an RBI single for the Cavs.