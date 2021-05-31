Liberty wins first Carroll County boys track and field team title in school history

Liberty High School senior Mason Breeze set a meet record in the discus throw Monday at Manchester Valley High School to help the Lions cap their first Carroll County boys track and field championship in school history.
Boys and girls discus, pole vault, and shot put took place Monday to wrap up the county meet, which competed 15 events Saturday.
Liberty came in first with 192 points and the host Mavericks were second with 135. Westminster was third with 126 points, and Century placed fourth with 124.
Breeze won the discus at 162 feet, 6 inches and eclipsed the old meet record set in 2016 by former Liberty thrower Nygel Foster at 154-10.
Liberty teammate and fellow senior Ben Treat won the shot put (49-9.5), and South Carroll junior Peyton Thomas took gold in the pole vault (13-6).
Francis Scott Key senior Elizabeth Mahoney won girls county titles in discus (99-10) and shot put (36-1). Westminster junior Ryehn Byrnes won the pole vault county crown (10-3).
Century rolled to the girls team title with 203 points, and Westminster was runner-up with 134. Man Valley came in third place with 89 points.
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Liberty 192, 2. Man Valley 135, 3. Westminster 126, 4. Century 124, 5. South Carroll 76, 6. Francis Scott Key 27, 7. Winters Mill 10
Discus: 1. Mason Breeze (L) 162-6, 2. Ben Treat (L) 129-5, 3. Matthew Watkins (FSK) 126-10
Shot put: 1. Ben Treat (L) 49-9.5, 2. Mason Breeze (L) 46-4, 3. Nathan Fields (SC) 41-5.5
Pole vault: 1. Peyton Thomas (SC) 13-6, 2. Nathan Kreit (MV) 11-6, 3. Tyler Rutledge (C) 11-0
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Century 203, 2. Westminster 134, 3. Man Valley 89, 4. South Carroll 72, 5. Francis Scott Key 62, 6. Liberty 57, 7. Winters Mill 37
Discus: 1. Elizabeth Mahoney (FSK) 99-10, 2. Adeline Kraics (FSK) 91-9, 3. Emma Reaves (W) 83-1
Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Mahoney (FSK) 36-1, 2. Grace Buttiglieri (MV) 32-6, 3. Naomi Whitlow (WM) 30-9
Pole vault: 1. Ryehn Byrnes (W) 10-3, 2. Zelda Hirsch (SC) 9-0, 3. Bella Beacham (W) 7-6