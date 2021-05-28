Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 28): Century boys lacrosse clamps down on Man Valley, captures first Carroll County championship

Jackson Zimmer had two goals and two assists to lead Century past Manchester Valley 8-2 on Thursday evening in Carroll County Athletic League boys lacrosse action, and the Knights locked up their first county championship in school history.
Century improved to 7-0 with one regular-season game remaining, June 3 at home against Francis Scott Key, and the Knights have the head-to-head tiebreaker with Westminster (6-1). Every other county team has two or more losses.
Andrew Marcinko and Brett Wehland had two goals apiece for Century. Kevin Connor totaled 19 saves for the Mavericks (1-6).
Westminster 15, Liberty 5
Highlights: On Thursday, the Owls got seven goals and three assists from Brady Covey and six goals from Zack Johnson. Alex Steers and Harrison Reed won 19 or 20 face-offs.
South Carroll 7, Winters Mill 1
Highlights: On Thursday, the Cavaliers improved to 5-2 with the victory. Jake Langille scored two goals and Braden Chaney totaled 18 saves. Luke Chmar scored for the Falcons (2-6).
Girls Lacrosse
Liberty 8, Westminster 7
Highlights: On Thursday, the Lions (4-4) prevailed behind two goals each from Riley Matthiesen and Julia Lucas. Ally Pond collected five draw controls and found ground balls, and Emily Van Reenan had three draws. Paige Moreland had two goals and two assists for the Owls (4-3), and Jess Kent scored twice.
South Carroll 14, Winters Mill 13 (OT)
Highlights: On Thursday, Shannon McTavish netted the game-winner after a big save from Sydney Luber in the extra period for the Cavaliers (2-5). McTavish and Caelin Stromberg had five goals apiece for SC. The Falcons fell to 2-6, and box score information wasn’t reported.
Baseball
South Carroll 15, FSK 0 (5 inn.)
Highlights: On Thursday, Aidan Greaney smacked two home runs and had five RBIs for the Cavaliers (7-2). Justin Abell and Ethan Brown each added a triple for SC, and Braden Cordrey struck out five in three innings. FSK fell to 3-6 after edging Winters Mill 2-1 on Wednesday.
Softball
Liberty 3, Century 2
Highlights: On Thursday, Maggie Heffler had three RBIs and a triple for the Lions (3-5), and Lilah McClain tossed a complete game. Century fell to 5-3.
Boys Tennis
Westminster 4, South Carroll 1 (Thurs.)
Girls Tennis
Westminster 3, South Carroll 2 (Thurs.)