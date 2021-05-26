Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 26): South Carroll boys lacrosse gets to 10 goals in victory over Man Valley

South Carroll 10, Man Valley 4
Highlights: On Tuesday, Seamus Kearney, Phil Suter, and Sean Reilly had two goals each for the Cavs (4-2). Reilly had two assists, and Braden Chaney made 12 saves.
Westminster 9, Winters Mill 4
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Owls (5-1) got three goals from Jacob Hogue and two from Brady Covey, Zack Johnson, and Cam Doolan. Covey added two assists, and Matt Kunert had 10 saves.
Boys Tennis
Liberty 4, Century 1 (Tue.)
Winters Mill 5, South Carroll 0 (Tue).
Girls Tennis
Liberty 3, Century 2 (Tue.)
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
South Carroll 5, Winters Mill 0 (Tue.)