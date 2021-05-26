Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 25): Manchester Valley girls lacrosse gets past South Carroll

Highlights: On Monday, the Eagles ended a long county drought when Drew Watkins netted the game-winning goal in double overtime. Watkins finished with five goals and three draw controls. Bailey Gisiner had three goals, and Gillian Gladden made four saves in OT. Key coach Makenzie Boggs said via email her team “came out and played well across the field,” and praised Sammie Beahm for anchoring the defense. Katelyn Heffner and Becca Thompson had three goals apiece for the Falcons, and Heather Morey made 11 saves.