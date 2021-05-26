Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 25): Manchester Valley girls lacrosse gets past South Carroll

Another solid defensive effort led Manchester Valley past South Carroll 7-3 on Tuesday in Carroll County Athletic League girls lacrosse action.
The Mavericks ran their record to 5-1 behind five goals from Erin Herrold and two assists from Maggie Azzam. MV coach Shelly Brezicki praised her defensive unit as well for holding down the Cavaliers (1-5).
“Truly a team effort ... they are so cohesive,” Brezicki said via email.
Shannon McTavish scored two goals for the Cavs and Sydney Luber made 20 saves.
Century 19, FSK 3
Highlights: Lauren Hackett had five goals and Jasmine Stanton scored four for the Knights (7-0). Madison Plitt added three goals and the Knights led 13-1 at the break. FSK fell to 1-6.
FSK 9, Winters Mill 8 (2OT)
Highlights: On Monday, the Eagles ended a long county drought when Drew Watkins netted the game-winning goal in double overtime. Watkins finished with five goals and three draw controls. Bailey Gisiner had three goals, and Gillian Gladden made four saves in OT. Key coach Makenzie Boggs said via email her team “came out and played well across the field,” and praised Sammie Beahm for anchoring the defense. Katelyn Heffner and Becca Thompson had three goals apiece for the Falcons, and Heather Morey made 11 saves.
Baseball
Winters Mill 11, Man Valley 3
Highlights: The Falcons (3-6) scored five runs in the second and four in the fifth to pull away. Ryan Peacock and Josh Popielski had three RBIs each, and Brady Tejada belted a home run. TJ Perricone had two hits and Jared Giffi doubled for the Mavs (1-6).
FSK 3, Century 2
Highlights: The Eagles improved to 2-5 with the one-run victory. Box scored information wasn’t reported.
Softball
FSK 6, Century 3
Highlights: The Eagles (4-3) got doubles from Shelby Bay, Nicole Thomas, Emma Tawney, and Laura Gilford. Thomas also had three RBIs. Madison Sitarek hit a double and had two runs scored for Century (5-2).
Westminster 16, Liberty 8
Highlights: Cam Cropper, Laura Tipton, Gracie Gscheidle, and Karissa Miranda each had homers for the Owls (6-2). Lexi Smith went 4-for-4 while Tipton (three RBIs) and Cropper had four hits apiece. Cropper also hit for the cycle. Kendall Hendrix had a triple and Bethany Wilkerson had three RBIs for the Lions (2-5).
Boys Tennis
Liberty 5, Century 0
Girls Tennis
Liberty 5, Century 0
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
JV Softball
Century 3, Winters Mill 1: Jordan Currie allowed just one hit in the Knights’ win.