Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 24): Francis Scott Key boys lacrosse edges Winters Mill in low-scoring affair

By
Carroll County Times
May 24, 2021 9:25 PM

Connor Fitzgerald had three goals and Francis Scott Key held on to defeat host Winters Mill 5-2 on Monday in Carroll County Athletic League boys lacrosse action.

Bryce Zepp had two goals and Keith LaPierre collected 22 saves for the Eagles.

Girls Lacrosse

Century 18, Liberty 4

Highlights: Anna Hackett had five goals and Lauren Hackett scored four for the unbeaten Knights (6-0). Caroline Little added six draws and seven ground balls, and Century led 11-2 at the half.

Baseball

South Carroll 3, Winters Mill 2

Highlights: Noah Pugliese had three hits and the Cavs scored a run in the sixth to clip the Falcons. Will Irwin struck out eight batters through four innings for SC. Josh Popielski had a triple for the Falcons, and James Morley pitched six innings.

South Carroll 12, Winters Mill 2 (5 inn.)

Highlights: Abby Johns had twho hits and Maddie Karns struck out seven for the Cavs (5-1). Karns belted a grand slam as well, and Amanda Warehime added a double.

