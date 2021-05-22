Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 22): Century sweeps boys, girls outdoor track titles at home tri-meet

Century High School hosted Francis Scott Key and Westminster in a track and field meet Saturday in Eldersburg, and the Knights took the boys and girls team titles.
Century’s boys finished with 78 points, with the Owls taking second (75) and the Eagles third (29). The Knights’ girls tallied 91 points for the team win, followed by Westminster (44) and Key (37).
Ryan Sien won the 400 dash for the Knights, who also got individual gold meals from Patrick Bull (1,600), Hayden Hebert (3,200), Aiden Michael (300 hurdles), and Adam Ritz (pole vault).
Westminster got wins from CJ Oladameji-Stevens (100), Anders Madsen (800), Cameron Rucker (110 hurdles, triple jump), Justin Condon (high jump), and Davindra Lewis (long jump).
Francis Scott Key’s winners were Matthew Watkins (shot put, discus) and David Brooks (200).
On the girls side, Century’s Isabella Mastria collected four gold medals (100, 200, 400 dashes, long jump ), while teammates Hannah Bauer (1,600), Mallory Bell (100 hurdles), Sophia Taylor (300 hurdles), and Rileigh Mansfield (triple jump) added wins.
Westminster posted victories from Hannah Toth (800 and 3,200 runs) and Ryehn Byrnes (pole vault).
Francis Scott Key’s Elizabeth Mahoney won shot and discus titles, and Ashleigh Porter took first in the high jump.
Boys Track & Field
Liberty 124, Man Valley 74, South Carroll 42.5, Winters Mill 9.5
Highlights: On Friday, the Lions got individual gold medals from Mason Breeze (discus), Ben Treat (shot put), Garrett Rodoff (triple jump), Eliezar Jimenez (long jump), Justin Sheetz (high jump), Colin Apellaniz (110 hurdles), Trent Taylor (3,200), and Tommy Nelson (100). The Mavs got wins from Emmanuel Calaroa (200), Carter Knoz (400), Aiden Neal (800), and Patrick Ziegenfuss (1,600), while the Cavaliers earned them from Peyton Thomas (pole vault) and Joseph Zolkiewicz (300 hurdles).
Girls Track & Field
Man Valley 80, Liberty 78, South Carroll 73, Winters Mill 14
Highlights: On Friday, the host Mavs edged the Lions thanks to individual gold medals from Rubie Goffena (800 and 1,600 runs), Lauren Francino (100 and 300 hurdles, high jump), Ashley Mountcastle (long jump), and Grace Buttiglieri (shot put). Liberty had wins from Olivia Dixon (100 and 200 dashes), Grace Culver (400), and Jenna Liska (discus). Zelda Hirsch won pole vault for the Cavs, and Kathryn Hopkins (3,200).
Baseball
Century 13, Man Valley 0
Highlights: Kyle Grimsley homered and had five RBIs for the Knights (5-1), who got three hits and three runs from Connor Breitenbach. Century’s Ethan Durborow struck out eight in five innings. Hank Brown and Gene Magin had hits for the Mavericks.
Softball
Man Valley 10, Century 9
Highlights: Maddie Loudermilk had three hits and pitched a complete game for the Mavericks (3-4), who handed the Knights their first loss (5-1). Arianna Hawn went 2-for-3 for MV. Emma Zuckerman hit a home run for Century.
Century 7, FSK 5
Highlights: On Friday, Daylah Huff and Julia Dean had three-run doubles late in the game to lift the Knights. Hannah Zabik struck out nine batters for Century.
Girls Lacrosse
Westminster 11, FSK 2
Highlights: On Friday, the Owls (3-2) enjoyed their Senior Night with a win behind three goals from Lauren Saltz and two from Kirby Henneman. Julie Beltz anchored the defense and Gwenn Burns made six saves.
Girls Tennis
Man Valley 3, South Carroll 2 (Fri.)
Century 5, FSK 0 (Wed.)