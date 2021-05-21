Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 21): Winters Mill baseball hangs on to clip rival Westminster

Brandon Taylor had three RBIs and Ryan Peacock collected three hits to lead Winters Mill past Westminster 7-5 in Carroll County Athletic League baseball action Friday afternoon.
The Falcons (2-5) tied the game at 4-all in the fifth inning and went ahead in the sixth. Peacock tossed two relief innings for the save, and Slater Seitz earned the win. Scotty Vaughan and Konnor Walker each had doubles for the Owls, and Walker had two RBIs.
Century 12, FSK 6
Highlights: The Knights got RBIs from Austin Diehl (home run), Conner Breitenbach, and Ryan Perry and enjoyed a four-run fifth inning to pull away. The Eagles got three runs in the seventh, and Travis Williams went 3-for-4. Luke Breezee smacked a home run for FSK.
Softball
South Carroll 7, Man Valley 5
Highlights: Amanda Warehime and Sam Rice had two RBIs apiece for the Cavaliers (4-1) and Abby John posted three hits. Erika Bitzel doubled for the Mavericks.
Westminster 10, Winters Mill 0
Highlights: The Owls (5-2) enjoyed a six-run second inning and ended things in the fifth. Laura Tipton had three hits, with a three-run homer, and Kayla Garland had three RBIs. Katelyn Barber also drove in three runs.
Boys Tennis
Man Valley 5, South Carroll 0
Boys Lacrosse
Liberty 11, Man Valley 7
Highlights: On Thursday, Jackson Wright netted four goals for the Lions, and Jesse Jason added two. Croix Javier had two assists and Justin Long made 16 saves. Jackson Boothby and Grant Miller had two goals each for the Mavs, and Kevin Connor made 10 saves.
Westminster 18, FSK 7
Highlights: On Thursday, Zack Johnson scored five goals and added three assists for the Owls, while Tanner Lewis added four goals and Cam Doolan scored three. Connor Fitzgerald had three goals for the Eagles, and Keith LaPierre made 16 saves.
Girls Lacrosse
Man Valley 11, Liberty 6
Highlights: On Thursday, Caroline Krauch posted five goals for the Mavericks in victory. Val Thompson and Riley Matthiesen had three goals apiece for the Lions, and Emma Spaulding made seven saves.
Century 24, South Carroll 5
Highlights: On Thursday, Anna Hackett and Demma Hall each recorded five goals and Caroline Little added four. Hall handed out four assists as well. Shannon McTavish and Kate Vendemia had two goals apiece for the Cavs.
JV Baseball
Liberty 14, South Carroll 2 (Thurs.)
JV Softball
Century 10, Westminster 9 (Thurs.): Kayleigh McCoy had 3 hits and Jordan Currie earned the save.