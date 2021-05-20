Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 20): Liberty tennis teams continuing impressive winning streaks

Liberty’s boys and girls tennis teams are adding to their win streaks during this 2021 spring season.
The Lions each ran their record to 7-0 with victories Thursday in Eldersburg against visiting Winters Mill.
Liberty’s boys have won 54 consecutive matches, while the girls are riding an 82-match streak that started in 2013. The Lions beat Manchester Valley 5-0 on Wednesday in boys and girls matches. And they defeated the Falcons by those same 5-0 scores again Thursday.
Boys Tennis
Century 5, FSK 0
Century 5, South Carroll 0 (Wed.)
Westminster 5, FSK 0 (Wed.)
Girls Tennis
Century-FSK
Century 3, South Carroll 2 (Wed.)
Westminster 5, FSK 0 (Wed.)
Baseball
Westminster 6, FSK 5
Highlights: On Wednesday, Dalton Mount had two hits and Robbie Bouthner doubled for the Owls, who got a save from Adam Price.
Century 5, South Carroll 4
Highlights: On Wednesday, Hunter Rose drove in two runs with a double in the sixth inning to lift the Knights. Ryder Chalk had an RBI and fanned three over 5 2/3 innings for SC. Logan Miller and Aidan Greaney helped the Cavs score three times in the fifth with RBIs.
Liberty 16, Man Valley 6
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Liberty baseball team came to life late with seven runs in the fifth, five in the fourth and four in the third to top Man Valley. Quinn Petroski paced the Lions with two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. Sam Evans also had a triple and two RBIs. Timothy Oosterhous had two hits and an RBI for the Mavericks.
Softball
South Carroll 19, Winters Mill 2
Highlights: Lainey Rogers had a triple and Sam Rice had three RBIs for the Cavaliers. Karns also struck out five in the win.
Century 6, South Carroll 5 (9 innings)
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Knights clipped the Cavs after two international tiebreaker innings. Daylah Huff and Riley Schultze had two RBIs apiece, while Lucy Murr tallied three hits to spark the offense. Hannah Zabik pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. Haily Medrano had a two-run homer for SC.
FSK 9, Westminster 8
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Eagles rallied for a wild win with five runs in the seventh after the Owls scored six times in the top of the frame to take an 8-4 lead. Lexi Smith tripled and scored three runs for Westminster.
Man Valley 12, Liberty 6
Highlights: On Wednesday, Jazmyn Gouge and Maddie Loudermilk each went 3-for-4 and the Mavs collected 16 hits. Kendall Hendrix belted a three-run home run for the Lions.