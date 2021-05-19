Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 18): Demma Hall leads Century girls lacrosse past Winters Mill

Highlights: Riley Matthiesen had three goals and three assists, while teammate Ally Pond was one of four Lions to score two goals, in addition to her three assists. Val Thompson, Jenna Evans and Emily Van Reenan also each scored a pair as Liberty topped the Cavs on SC Senior Night. Shannon Mctavish had six goals for the Cavaliers to keep the game close, while Caelin Stromberg had a goal and an assist.