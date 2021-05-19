Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 18): Demma Hall leads Century girls lacrosse past Winters Mill

The Century girls lacrosse team continued to put up big numbers on offense with a dominating 18-4 victory over Winters Mill Tuesday.
Senior midfielder Demma Hall racked up 11 points in the contest, with four goals and seven assists, while teammate Jasmine Stanton continued to fill the stat sheet with her second straight four-goal game. Lauren Hackett also had three goals for the second consecutive outing.
Liberty 12, South Carroll 10
Highlights: Riley Matthiesen had three goals and three assists, while teammate Ally Pond was one of four Lions to score two goals, in addition to her three assists. Val Thompson, Jenna Evans and Emily Van Reenan also each scored a pair as Liberty topped the Cavs on SC Senior Night. Shannon Mctavish had six goals for the Cavaliers to keep the game close, while Caelin Stromberg had a goal and an assist.
Liberty 15, FSK 8
Highlights: On Monday, Val Thompson had five goals and Riley Matthiesen had three goals and two assists to lead the Lions to victory on Senior night. Kayla Sieler had five ground balls in a losing effort for the Eagles.
BOYS LACROSSE
Liberty 8, FSK 6
Highlights: On Monday, senior midfielder Nico Hodgkiss had three goals and junior attackman Jesse Jason scored twice and picked up two assists to lead the Lions to victory.
BASEBALL
Westminster 6, Winters Mill 4
Highlights: The Owls got on track by beating intercity rival Winters Mill Tuesday. Robbie Bouthner led Westminster with a home run and two runs batted in, while Konnor Walker pitched four innings and allowed just two runs, while also picking up a pair of hits at the plate. Brandon Taylor had two hits and a run scored for WM.
SOFTBALL
Westminster 15, Winters Mill 4
Highlights: Cam Cropper had a two-run home run to lead the Owls’ offensive onslaught. Cropper also picked up the win on the mound with four innings pitched, allowing two runs. Lexi Smith provided a spark at the top of the lineup with four hits, three runs scored and two driven in. Lauren Cook picked up two of the three hits for the Falcons.
BOYS TENNIS
Westminster 3, Winters Mill 2
GIRLS TENNIS
Westminster 5, Winters Mill 0
JV BASEBALL
South Carroll 4, Century 3
Highlights: Nate Boore had two hits and two RBIs for the Cavs.
JV SOFTBALL
Century 13, South Carroll 1
Highlights: Kayla Malloy and Kayleigh McCoy combined for six strikeouts in the Knights’ win.