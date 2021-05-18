Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 17): Century boys lacrosse stuns Westminster to end 40-game win streak

Century stunned Westminster 13-6 on Monday, ending the Owls’ long winning streak in boys lacrosse at 40 games. The streak was longest public-school winning streak in Maryland history.
“A lot of guys stepped up,” Century head coach Jimmy Benson said. “[Goalie] Nate Jones had his best game in his varsity career. Our defense held up to what we wanted to do. We dominated faceoffs, that was big for us.”
Connor Zonbro had four goals to lead all Century scorers, while Jackson Zimmer had a goal and four assists. Goalkeeper Nate Jones starred in goal for the Knights stopping 13 shots, including several late shots to help preserve the lead. The Knights dominated the faceoff circle with a 13-5 advantage.
It was a big victory for the Knights program and Benson pointed to his team’s practice making it all possible.
“We have been practicing really well, taking advantage of each practice. We have been building up the team atmosphere,” he said.
Man Valley 10, Winters Mill 7
Highlights: The Mavericks edged the Falcons behind Blake Rey’s four goals. Kevin Connor also had 11 saves for the Mavs. Will Tobias had four goals and an assist in a loss for WM. The Falcons JV team won 13-0.
BASEBALL
Century 11, Winters Mill 5
Highlights: Connor Breitenbach starred for the Knights at the plate with three hits, including two home runs, and four runs driven in. Kyle Grimsley also had a homer for Century, while George Berbakos chipped in three hits. WM scored five in the first to take an early lead behind RBI hits from Ryan Peacock and Josh Popielski.
Man Valley 4, FSK 2
Highlights: Mavericks right fielder Timothy Oosterhous had a double and two runs batted in to help Man Valley rally to victory against FSK Monday.
South Carroll 6, Liberty 2
Highlights: Will Irwin pitched six innings, allowing just five hits and two unearned runs as the Cavs improved to 3-1. Logan Miller had a double and a triple to lead SC offensively.
Carroll Christian 10, Harford 0
Highlights: On Saturday, starting pitcher Matt Reynolds tossed a complete game shutout, striking out 10 and allowing just three hits to lead the Patriots. Shortstop Cam Wooden led the team offensively with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in, while catcher Shane Boylan also drove in three. The win clinched a MACSAC title for Carroll Christian, who finished the season 10-1.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Century 14, Westminster 9
Highlights: Jasmine Stanton scored four goals, Lauren Hackett had three, while Anna Hackett had three goals and an assist to help the Knights top Westminster.
Man Valley 15, Winters Mill 10
Highlights: Madison Harmening had four goals, while Katelyn Heffner and Becca Thompson each netted a pair for the Falcons.
Liberty 15, FSK 8
Highlights: Kayla Sieler had five ground balls in a losing effort for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
South Carroll 7, Liberty 1
Highlights: Maddie Karns picked up the win for the Cavaliers with nine strikeouts. The SC offense featured a balanced attack with Abby John, Amanda Warehime, Olivia Reardon, Hailey Wolfrey, Ava Wallace, Abby Hoare and Hailey Medrano all picking up hits.
FSK 12, Man Valley 3
Highlights: Laura Gilford paced the Eagles attack with four hits, three runs scored and two runs driven in. FSK pounded out 16 hits in the victory.
Century 4, Winters Mill 2
Highlights: Kay Magill had three hits and scored a pair of runs to spark the Knights offense in a victory Monday. Abby Sanders picked up the win on the mound for Century. Riley Moreno pitched five innings and scored a run for the Falcons.
Century 14, Westminster 5
Highlights: On Friday, the Knights ran their record to 2-0 behind the pitching of Hannah Zabik. The Century starter tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts, while not walking a batter.
BOYS TENNIS
Century 1, Winters Mill 1
Liberty 5, South Carroll 0
Man Valley 4, FSK 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Century 5, Winters Mill 0
Liberty 4, South Carroll 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Carroll Christian 5, Rosedale 1
Highlights: On Saturday, the Patriots fell in the championship game against Rosedale. Allie Williams scored the team’s lone goal on an assist from Valeria Valencia. The Patriots finish the season with a record of 7-4-1.