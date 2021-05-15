Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 15): Westminster softball adds another county win, tops Liberty

The offense for Westminster softball continued its roll Saturday against visiting Liberty. The Owls racked up 12 hits, including a home run by Laura Tipton to top the Lions 8-2.
Westminster sophomore starter Gracie Gschiedle picked up the win for the Owls staff that limited Liberty to just five hits in the contest. The Lions played solid defense, committing no errors, but couldn’t keep up with hot Westminster bats.
Man Valley 15, Winters Mill 3
Highlights: On Friday, the Mavericks blasted their way to a five-inning victory. Erika Bitzel and Kayla Sholter each had three hits for Man Valley. Bitzel drove in four runs and Sholter plated three. Pitcher Makenna Deane shut down the Falcons, allowing just three hits.
Boys Lacrosse
South Carroll 10, Winters Mill 4
Highlights: On Friday, Braden Cheney shined in goal for the Cavs with 14 saves to lead SC. Ethan Cloutier had three goals for the Cavs, while Luke Drager and Will Tobias each netted one for WM.
Girls Lacrosse
Century 15, Man Valley 7
Highlights: On Friday, Madison Plitt led a balanced scoring attack for the Knights with five goals, while Demma Hall and Caroline Little each had three apiece. Hall also racked up four assists, while Little had three assists and eight draw controls. Maggie Azzam led all Man Valley scorers with four goals.
Winters 11, South Carroll 10
Highlights: On Friday, the Falcons prevailed behind four goals from Becca Thompson, while Madison Harmening and Katelyn Heffner each chipped in a pair. Shannon McTavish led all Cavaliers with 5 goals, while Caroline Laur had two in a losing effort. The game was a makeup from a postponement last Friday.
Boys Tennis
Liberty 5, FSK 0 (Friday)
Century 4, Westminster 1 (Friday)
Girls Tennis
Liberty 5, FSK 0 (Friday)
Century 4, Westminster 1 (Friday)
JV Baseball
South Carroll 9, Winters Mill 8:
Highlights: On Thursday, Nate Boore tossed three shutout innings for the Cavs.