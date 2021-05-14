Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 14): Century baseball makes short work of Westminster

Century pitcher Matt Guyer struck out four over five innings and the Knights enjoyed a five-run fifth inning, sparked by a two-run home run from Adrian Auber, in a 10-0 win over visiting Westminster on Friday in Eldersburg.
Connor Breitenbach had a double and Guyer allowed just one hit during his outing. Century improved to 1-1. Josh LoPiccolo had the lone hit for the Owls (2-1), who suffered their first loss.
Winters Mill 16, Man Valley 11
Highlights: A six-run sixth inning helped the Falcons (1-3) to their first win of the season. Ryan Peacock and Josh Popielski each had triples for WM, and Slater Seitz joined Popielski with three RBIs. TJ Perricone had a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Mavs.
Softball
Liberty 9, FSK 6
Highlights: Bethany Wilkinson smacked a homer and the Lions (2-1) collected 10 hits. Laura Gilford belted a triple for the Eagles (1-2).
Boys Tennis
Man Valley 4, Winters Mill 1
Girls Tennis
Man Valley 3, Winters Mill 2
Boys Lacrosse
Westminster 18, Man Valley 7
Highlights: On Thursday, the Owls won their 40th game in a row behind four goals each from Zack Johnson and Jacob Hogue. Cam Doolan added three goals and Brady Covey had two goals and three assists. Westminster now holds the state’s longest winning streak for a public school program, according to laxrecords.com.
Winters Mill 7, Liberty 5
Highlights: On Thursday, Luke Will Tobias had three goals and Luke Drager added two for the Falcons, while Jax Francisco made 19 saves.. Jesse Jason led the Lions (0-3) with four goals and Tyler Stratemeyer had one goal and one assist.
South Carroll 5, FSK 4 (3OT)
Highlights: On Thursday, the Cavaliers outlasted the Eagles to even their record at 1-1. Jake Langille and Phil Suter had two goals apiece, and Jackson Moore won 7 of 11 face-offs. Bryce Zepp scored two goals for Key.
Girls Lacrosse
Man Valley 7, Westminster 4
Highlights: On Thursday, Caroline Krauch had three goals and one assist for the Mavericks (2-0). Lauren Baldwin made 12 saves in the win. Lauren Saltz netted three goals for the Owls.
Liberty 18, Winters Mill 8
Highlights: On Thursday, Val Thompson poured in six goals and Riley Matthiessen had five for the Lions (1-2). Katelyn Heffner had three goals for the Falcons (1-1).
South Carroll 11, FSK 8
Highlights: On Thursday, Shannon McTavish finished with five goals for the Cavaliers (1-1), and Emma Sellers and Caelin Stromberg had two each. Drew Watkins totaled three goals, four draws, and five ground balls for the Eagles.
Girls Soccer
Carroll Christian 6, Harford Christian 5
Round: MACSAC semifinal
Highlights: On Thursday, the Patriots (7-3-1) survived and advanced to the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference title game. Evie Williams and Savannah Reynolds had three goals apiece, and Reynolds added two assists. Phoebe Williams scored three times for Harford in the loss. Carroll is set to host Rosedale in the finals on Saturday at 12.
JV Baseball
Winters Mill 9, Man Valley 5: On Thursday, Shawn Restivo had two triples and four RBIs for the Falcons, and Connor Harrison added three hits. Tyler Miller had three hits for MV.