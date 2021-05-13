Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 13): South Carroll baseball adds another county win, thumps Winters Mill

Brayden Stutzman had two doubles and three hits in helping South Carroll cruise past host Winters Mill 15-1 in five innings Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League baseball action.
The Cavaliers (2-1) had a six-run second inning and added four runs in the third to pull away. Justin Abell added a double and scored four runs. Kameron Becker had a double and Brandon Taylor drove in a run for the Falcons (0-3).
Softball
Liberty 7, Winters Mill 6
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Lions (1-1) won with five hits and a double from Bethany Wilkinson. Cassie Clevenger had two RBIs and Riley Morano collected three hits for the Falcons (0-2).
Boys Tennis
Winters Mill 5, South Carroll 0
FSK 3, South Carroll 1 (Wed.)
Girls Tennis
South Carroll 3, Winters Mill 2
South Carroll 5, FSK 0 (Wed.)