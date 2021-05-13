xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 13): South Carroll baseball adds another county win, thumps Winters Mill

By
Carroll County Times
May 13, 2021 6:53 PM

Brayden Stutzman had two doubles and three hits in helping South Carroll cruise past host Winters Mill 15-1 in five innings Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League baseball action.

The Cavaliers (2-1) had a six-run second inning and added four runs in the third to pull away. Justin Abell added a double and scored four runs. Kameron Becker had a double and Brandon Taylor drove in a run for the Falcons (0-3).

Softball

Liberty 7, Winters Mill 6

Highlights: On Wednesday, the Lions (1-1) won with five hits and a double from Bethany Wilkinson. Cassie Clevenger had two RBIs and Riley Morano collected three hits for the Falcons (0-2).

Boys Tennis

Winters Mill 5, South Carroll 0

FSK 3, South Carroll 1 (Wed.)

Girls Tennis

South Carroll 3, Winters Mill 2

South Carroll 5, FSK 0 (Wed.)

