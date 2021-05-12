Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 12): South Carroll softball edges Francis Scott Key

Abby John and Olivia Reardon had four hits apiece to lead South Carroll past Francis Scott Key 4-3 in Carroll County Athletic League softball action Wednesday in Winfield.
Maddie Karns had three strikeouts for the Cavaliers, who earned new coach Kayla Holston her first career varsity victory. Reardon and Hailey Wolfrey also shined on defense for SC. Laura Gilford had a triple and went 2-for-3 for the Eagles (1-1).
Baseball
Liberty 10, Winters Mill 0
Highlights: Dominic Diblasi doubled and Cam Hodges had two hits and two RBIs for the Lions (2-0), who led 9-0 after two innings. Brandon Taylor and Slater Seitz had hits for the Falcons (0-2).
Westminster 12, Man Valley 2
Highlights: Konnor Walker struck out eight in four innings and Josh LoPiccolo doubled for the Owls (2-0). Robbie Bouthner had three hits and two RBIs.
Boys Tennis
Liberty 5, Winters Mill 0
Man Valley 3, Westminster 2
Girls Tennis
Liberty 5, Winters Mill 0
Westminster 1, Man Valley 1
Boys Lacrosse
Winters Mill 6, FSK 3
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Falcons won their season opener behind four goals from Luke Drager and two assists fro Will Tobias. Connor Fitzgerald netted two goals for the Eagles (1-1).