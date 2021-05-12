Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 11): Winters Mill girls lacrosse opens spring season with county win

Becca Thompson had five goals and Madison Harmening added four in Winters Mill’s 15-6 victory over Francis Scott Key on Tuesday in Carroll County Athletic League action.
Sophia Barnes and Alex Powell added two goals apiece, and Harmening collected seven draw controls for the Falcons.
Westminster 15, South Carroll 7
Highlights: Lauren Saltz poured in seven goals and Belle Dintino added three for the Owls (2-0).
JV result: Westminster, 15-2.
Boys Lacrosse
Century 12, Liberty 5
Highlights: The Knights improved to 2-0 behind three goals apiece from Connor Zombro and Andrew Marcinko. Jesse Jason had four goals and Justin Long made 15 saves for the Lions (0-2).
Westminster 8, South Carroll 5
Highlights: The Owls ran their record to 2-0 with Brady Covey scoring three goals and adding three assists. Matt Kunert made 15 saves in victory.
Girls Tennis
Liberty 4, Westminster 1
Century 4, Man Valley 1
Boys Tennis
Liberty 5, Westminster 0
Man Valley 3, Century 2
JV Softball
Century 2, Man Valley 2
JV Baseball
South Carroll 6, Winters Mill 2: Hayden Rathmann had two hits and Braden Cordrey homered for the Cavs, whose pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.