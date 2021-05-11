Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 10): Liberty baseball enjoys walk-off win over rival Century

Sam Evans’ double in the bottom of the eighth inning helped Liberty clip Century 3-2 in Carroll County Athletic League baseball action Monday in Eldersburg.
Justin Hyde pitched five innings and struck out six for the Lions, while Anthony Marsico, Hyde, and Anthony Zombro added RBIs. Matt Guyer and George Berbakos had two hits apiece for the Knights, and Guyer fanned four in four innings of work on the mound.
Westminster 1, South Carroll 0
Highlights: Clayton Dorsey’s RBI gave the Owls their offense, and Austin Arnsmeyer went six innings with five strikeouts in the win. Konnor Walker earned the save.
FSK 8, Winters Mill 7
Highlights: Travis Williams had a double and two RBIs for the Eagles, who held on for a win in their opener. The Falcons scored six in the first but only got one more in the seventh. Brandon Taylor doubled and had three RBIs for WM, and Josh Popielski added a double and two runs.
Softball
Westminster 9, Man Valley 8
Highlights: Lexi Smith and Grace Gscheidle each went 4-for-5 with doubles for the Owls. Gscheidle had three RBIs and knocked in Smith for the walk-off victory.
Century 12, Liberty 3
Highlights: Hannah Zabik struck out nine for the Knights in their opener.
FSK 12, Winters Mill 3
Highlights: The Eagles got a win from pitcher Emily Kerrick, who struck out three in 4 2/3 innings.
Boys Lacrosse
FSK 13, Man Valley 12 OT
Highlights: The Eagles won their first county game in a decade behind four goals apiece from Connor Fitzgerald and Logan Hudson. Bryce Zepp added three goals, and Ben Martin posted the OT winner.
Girls Lacrosse
Man Valley 16, FSK 1
Highlights: The Mavericks cruised behind three goals each from Bryce Gerber, Casey Meredith, and Caroline Krauch, who added two assists.
Westminster 10, Liberty 9
Highlights: Lauren Saltz had four goals and Jess Kent added two goals and two assists for the Owls, while Syd Hetrick made 13 saves. Riley Matthiessen had four goals for the Lions and Emma Spaulding totaled 12 saves. Westminster led 8-4 at halftime.
Boys Tennis
Liberty 4, Century 1
Westminster 5, South Carroll 0
Winters Mill 3, FSK 2
Girls Tennis
Liberty 4, Century 1
Westminster 4, South Carroll 1
Winters Mill 3, FSK 2