xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 10): Liberty baseball enjoys walk-off win over rival Century

By
Carroll County Times
May 10, 2021 9:38 PM

Sam Evans’ double in the bottom of the eighth inning helped Liberty clip Century 3-2 in Carroll County Athletic League baseball action Monday in Eldersburg.

Justin Hyde pitched five innings and struck out six for the Lions, while Anthony Marsico, Hyde, and Anthony Zombro added RBIs. Matt Guyer and George Berbakos had two hits apiece for the Knights, and Guyer fanned four in four innings of work on the mound.

Advertisement

Westminster 1, South Carroll 0

Highlights: Clayton Dorsey’s RBI gave the Owls their offense, and Austin Arnsmeyer went six innings with five strikeouts in the win. Konnor Walker earned the save.

Advertisement
Advertisement

FSK 8, Winters Mill 7

Highlights: Travis Williams had a double and two RBIs for the Eagles, who held on for a win in their opener. The Falcons scored six in the first but only got one more in the seventh. Brandon Taylor doubled and had three RBIs for WM, and Josh Popielski added a double and two runs.

Westminster boys lacrosse survives scare from Liberty to win season opener »

Softball

Westminster 9, Man Valley 8

Highlights: Lexi Smith and Grace Gscheidle each went 4-for-5 with doubles for the Owls. Gscheidle had three RBIs and knocked in Smith for the walk-off victory.

Advertisement

Century 12, Liberty 3

Highlights: Hannah Zabik struck out nine for the Knights in their opener.

FSK 12, Winters Mill 3

Highlights: The Eagles got a win from pitcher Emily Kerrick, who struck out three in 4 2/3 innings.

Boys Lacrosse

FSK 13, Man Valley 12 OT

Highlights: The Eagles won their first county game in a decade behind four goals apiece from Connor Fitzgerald and Logan Hudson. Bryce Zepp added three goals, and Ben Martin posted the OT winner.

Girls Lacrosse

Man Valley 16, FSK 1

Highlights: The Mavericks cruised behind three goals each from Bryce Gerber, Casey Meredith, and Caroline Krauch, who added two assists.

Westminster 10, Liberty 9

Highlights: Lauren Saltz had four goals and Jess Kent added two goals and two assists for the Owls, while Syd Hetrick made 13 saves. Riley Matthiessen had four goals for the Lions and Emma Spaulding totaled 12 saves. Westminster led 8-4 at halftime.

Boys Tennis

Liberty 4, Century 1

Westminster 5, South Carroll 0

Winters Mill 3, FSK 2

Girls Tennis

Liberty 4, Century 1

Westminster 4, South Carroll 1

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Winters Mill 3, FSK 2

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement