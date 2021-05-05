Carroll Varsity Roundup (May 4): Carroll Christian baseball wins third in a row

Matt Reynolds struck out seven batters in a complete game and added some offense as well in Carroll Christian’s 6-1 win over Shalom Christian Academy on Tuesday afternoon in varsity baseball action in Westminster.
Reynolds had two hits and an RBI, and Noah Williams added two runs and two RBIs for the Patriots (7-1), who travel to play Maryland Christian on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Shalom Christian 6, Carroll Christian 0
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Patriots fell to 6-3-1 but enter the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference playoffs next week. Carroll is set to host Harford Christian in the MACSAC semifinals May 13.