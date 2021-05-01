Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 30): Carroll Christian girls soccer rolls past Harford Christian

Carroll Christian 8, Harford Christian 0
Highlights: On Friday, JoAnna Matthews had three goals and three assists for the Patriots (6-2-1), who will host a playoff game May 13. Savannah Reynolds netted four goals in the victory,
Girls Lacrosse
Bryn Mawr 14, Gerstell 10
Highlights: On Thursday, the Falcons (5-8) finished their regular season with four goals from Abby Morrison and two from Emily Messinese and Kennedy Major. Brynn Knights came up with six saves. Gerstell moves on to the IAAM A Conference playoffs next week.