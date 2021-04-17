Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 16): Manchester Valley football caps season by beating South Carroll

The Mavericks led 29-0 after three quarters and rolled to the victory, finishing their season at 4-2. Jackson Boothby ran for two touchdowns, Owen Murphy ran for one, and Jackson Klingenberg caught a scoring pass as well. Alex Cook added a 45-yard field goal, and Ja’Quan Dukes snared an interception on defense. Sean Hakanson caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Barnard early in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers (4-2).