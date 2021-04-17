Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 16): Manchester Valley football caps season by beating South Carroll

Manchester Valley defeated South Carroll 29-7 to close out its Carroll County Athletic League football season Friday night in Manchester.
The Mavericks led 29-0 after three quarters and rolled to the victory, finishing their season at 4-2. Jackson Boothby ran for two touchdowns, Owen Murphy ran for one, and Jackson Klingenberg caught a scoring pass as well. Alex Cook added a 45-yard field goal, and Ja’Quan Dukes snared an interception on defense. Sean Hakanson caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Barnard early in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers (4-2).
Baseball
Carroll Christian 9, Gerstell 3
Highlights: Matthew Reynolds earned the win and also went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Patriots. Pitcher Dylan Nee finished with seven strikeouts for the Falcons (0-6).
St. Paul’s 11, Gerstell 1
Highlights: On Thursday, Graham Vaeth had a hit and an RBI for the Falcons.
Girls Soccer
Carroll Christian 4, Greater Grace 2
Highlights: Joanna Matthews netted all four goals for the Patriots, who improved to 3-2-1. Hailey Goldsmith had two assists in the win.
Carroll Christian 4, Fairfax Baptist Tempt Academy 4
Highlights: On Thursday, Savannah Reynolds scored twice and Joanna Matthews had two assists for the Patriots.
Girls Lacrosse
Gerstell 8, Maryvale Prep 6
Highlights: Kennedy Major netted three goals and Kylie Redman shined as well for the Falcons (3-6). Emily Messinese and Redman each scored twice.