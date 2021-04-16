Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 15): Westminster golf caps unbeaten season with Carroll County title

Aaron Sorkin fired a 1-under-par 35 and helped Westminster to a tri-match sweep over Francis Scott Key and Winters Mill on Wednesday.
The Owls finished 13-0, 6-0 in official Carroll County matches, to win the county championship. Jennifer Sorkin added a 37 and Riley Smith shot 38. Josh Popielski fired a 36 for the Falcons, and Key’s Brody Brilhart came in with a 47.
Girls Soccer
Century 5, FSK 0
Highlights: Haley Greenwade netted two goals for the county champion Knights (8-0), and Hannah Ham added a goal and an assist.
Volleyball
South Carroll 3, FSK 1
Highlights: The Cavs (2-6) prevailed 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16. Lindsey Willie handed out 32 assists, and Cali Kalishek posted 20 digs. Casey Reno added nine kills for SC. Laura Gilford had eight kills and 29 digs for the Eagles.
JV result: SC, 3-0
Girls Lacrosse
Gerstell 13, John Carroll 8
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Falcons (3-6) won on Senior Day and Abby Morrison, Emily Messinese, and Kennedy Major combined for eight goals and 12 draw controls.