Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 14): Winters Mill’s Tucker Dorsey enjoys hole-in-one

Tucker Dorsey had a little extra special week in preparing for the Carroll County Athletic League golf championship last Saturday. The Falcons senior carded a hole-in-one on Senior Day during his team’s match against Westminster on April 6 at Westminster National Golf Course.
Dorsey aced the par-3 fifth hole from about 215 yards out using a hybrid club, coach David Andrews said. Andrews said via email those from the tee box had a feeling it was going to be a solid birdie chance but didn’t see where it landed on the green.
“We didn’t know until as he was walking up the hill, his mom had driven up [in a cart] and [saw] that it wasn’t on the green, another coach checked and it was in the hole,” Andrews said. “Mom was jumping up and down. ... The whole course around us stopped and was cheering.”
Dorsey went on to card an 87 at the county tournament at Oakmont Green in Hampstead.
Girls Soccer
Man Valley 2, FSK 1
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Mavericks (4-2-1) got past the Eagles. Kaitlin Strohm scored for Key (0-6) with an assist from Mackenzie Wilhide.