Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 13): Francis Scott Key boys soccer nets first win of season

Highlights: The Eagles (2-5) won 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 on Senior Night behind 17 digs from Raeghan Griffin, 14 from Alyssa Watts, and 12 from Laura Gilford. Tori Haven had five kills and Gilford added five aces. Libby Burkhouse tallied 11 assists and Sarah Brisson had six kills for the Mavericks (1-7).