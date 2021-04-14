Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 13): Francis Scott Key boys soccer nets first win of season

Griffin Garvis netted the lone goal for Francis Scott Key’s boys soccer team Tuesday against Manchester Valley, and the Eagles put together a 1-0 win for their first victory of the season.
Kyle Kramlick made seven saves for FSK, which improved to 1-6-1. The Mavericks fell to 3-5.
Volleyball
FSK 3, Man Valley 0
Highlights: The Eagles (2-5) won 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 on Senior Night behind 17 digs from Raeghan Griffin, 14 from Alyssa Watts, and 12 from Laura Gilford. Tori Haven had five kills and Gilford added five aces. Libby Burkhouse tallied 11 assists and Sarah Brisson had six kills for the Mavericks (1-7).
Golf
Liberty 177, Century 179
Highlights: At River Downs, Spencer Trump carded a 41 for the Lions and Drew Byrd added a 43. Justin Walters led the Knights with a 41 of his own, and Ryan Durborow shot 42.
Westminster 162, South Carroll 177
Highlights: At Westminster National, Aaron Sorkin fired a 36 for the Owls, with Jennifer Sorkin and Riley Smith each shooting 40. Jack Hopwood came in at 38 for the Cavaliers.
JV Field Hockey
Winters Mill 2, Man Valley 0: On Monday, Abby Kuhlman and Kaitlyn Erlichman netted goals for WM, which handed the Mavericks their lone loss.