Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 12): Westminster field hockey blanks South Carroll

Goals from Kirby Henneman and Julia Rogalski gave Westminster a 2-0 victory over South Carroll on Monday in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action at Western Regional Park.
Sydney Schinkai added an assist for the Owls (4-3), who also got eight saves from goalie Megan Watkins.
Golf
Man Valley 169, Winters Mill 177, FSK 221
Highlights: At Oakmont Green, FSK’s Brody Brilhart earned medalist honors with a 3-over 39 but the Mavericks enjoyed the tri-match sweep. Brandon Brooks shot 41, Logan Austin a 42, and Brad Rodski a 42 for the Mavs. The Falcons got 44s from Josh Popielski, Sarah Gribble, and Tyler Kimble.
Boys Soccer
South Carroll 3, Westminster 2
Highlights: On April 8, the Cavaliers (5-2-1) got two goals from Hunter Curtin and another from Camden Larsen. Danny Caparotti had two assists, and Curtain added one for SC while keeper Charlie Boldosser made five saves. Noah Roche netted two goals for the Owls (4-4), one of which was a penalty kick. Avery Lowe made four saves.
Girls Soccer
Carroll Christian 7, Calvary Baptist 0
Highlights: Savannah Reynolds scored twice and Joanna Matthews had two assists for the Pats (2-2), who led 5-0 at halftime. Jenna Belcher added two assists, and Matthews also netted a goal.