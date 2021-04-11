Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 10): Westminster wins fall cheerleading county competition

Westminster’s varsity cheer team took first place at the fall county championships Saturday at Francis Scott Key High School.
The Owls collected an overall judges score of 63.6 and held off South Carroll (60.1) and Liberty (58.5) to take the title. Manchester Valley was fourth with a score of 58, and FSK came in fifth at 54.95.
Key took first in jumps, Liberty was first in tumbling and dance, and Westminster was first in stunts.
Winters Mill placed first in the junior varsity competition with a score of 53.6, followed by South Carroll (53.1) and Francis Scott Key (47.75). SC was first in jumps and tumbling, and WM was first in dance.