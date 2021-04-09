Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 8): Emily Davis goal gives Westminster girls soccer win over South Carroll

Highlights: The Eagles celebrated their first win of the season (1-5) in marathon fashion with a 21-15, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11 victory. Alyssa Watts totaled 30 digs and Raeghan Griffin added 19 while Laura Gilford had 17 to go with 15 kills. Payton Zepp had 26 assists for FSK. Emma Wilt had 17 digs and Alea Hegg posted 10 kills for the Falcons (4-4), while Logan Brengle had eight kills and Riley Morano had seven.