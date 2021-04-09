Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 8): Emily Davis goal gives Westminster girls soccer win over South Carroll

Emily Davis scored on an assist from Ella Boussy to give Westminster a 1-0 win over South Carroll on Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League girls soccer action.
Sydney Hetrick had six saves for a shutout, and the Owls improved to 3-5 while the Cavaliers fell to 3-4.
JV result: Westminster, 3-2
Boys Soccer
Liberty 1, Century 0
Highlights: Owen Milewski netted the game’s lone goal in the second half and the Lions ran their record to 8-0. Vijay Jetton made 12 saves for the Knights (2-4-1).
Golf
Man Valley 182, Century 191
Highlights: At Links at Challedon, Logan Austin carded a 44 for the Mavericks and was matched by Ryan Durburow and Ethan Durburow of the Knights. MV’s Tyler Bruns shot 45.
South Carroll 164, Winters Mill 168
Highlights: At Westminster National, Nick Amateau fired a 36 to pace the Cavaliers and Jack Hopwood added a 38. Luke Drager led the host Falcons with a 40, and Josh Popielski carded a 42.
Westminster 167, Liberty 181, FSK 236
Highlights: At River Downs, Aaron Sorkin put up a 2-under 34 and the Owls improved to 10-0. Drew Byrd shot 38 for the Lions, and the Eagles’ low man was Brody Brilhart at 53.
Volleyball
Westminster 3, South Carroll 0
Highlights: The county champion Owls finished the regular season at 8-0 after their 25-12, 25-7, 25-20 win. Westminster did not drop a set in any match. Alexis Troy had 32 assists and Cassi Shields hammered down 12 kills. Sabina Rinda added 11 kills, six digs, and three aces. Cali Kalishek had 12 digs and Ava Fogle added three blocks for the Cavaliers (1-6).
JV result: Westminster, 2-0
Century 3, Liberty 0
Highlights: Eva Brandt had 12 kills, Maria Acaron had eight, and Eden Harrison added seven in the Knights’ 25-23, 25-19, 27-25 victory. Hannah Zabik led the defense with 10 digs for Century (7-1), and Maggie Abramson handed out 27 assists. Emma Von Riegen had 11 kills and six digs for the Lions (4-4), Maria Bald tallied 21 assists, and Shelby Walters had eight digs.
JV result: Liberty, 2-0
Francis Scott Key, Winters Mill 2
Highlights: The Eagles celebrated their first win of the season (1-5) in marathon fashion with a 21-15, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11 victory. Alyssa Watts totaled 30 digs and Raeghan Griffin added 19 while Laura Gilford had 17 to go with 15 kills. Payton Zepp had 26 assists for FSK. Emma Wilt had 17 digs and Alea Hegg posted 10 kills for the Falcons (4-4), while Logan Brengle had eight kills and Riley Morano had seven.