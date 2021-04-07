Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 7): Century field hockey clips Manchester Valley

Danielle DeLawter converted a penalty stroke to account all of the offense in Century’s 1-0 win over Manchester Valley on Wednesday in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action at Western Regional Park.
The Knights improved to 7-1 and face Liberty (7-0) on Friday. Chloe Rama finished with eight saves for the Mavericks (2-5).
Girls Cross Country
Liberty 30, Westminster 41, Century 55
Highlights: Sierra Baker won the individual title for the Lions, who had four runners finish in the top right. Hannah Toth of the Owls was second, and Century’s Hope Callaway took third.
Boys Cross Country
Liberty 18, Westminster 54, Century 65
Highlights: Trent Taylor took first place for the champs, who had five in the top seven. Davis Trump was second and Seth Lassiter took third for the Lions. Wyatt Vanlandingham was the Owls’ top runner in fourth place, and Century’s Samuel Heintz was 10th.
Golf
Man Valley 170, South Carroll 175
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Mavericks (5-2-1) got a 40 from Jacob Gouge and 42s from Logan Austin and Parker Bopst. Jack Hopwood earned medalist honors with a 36 for the Cavaliers, and Nick Amateau fired a 42.
Baseball
Mount Carmel 10, Gerstell 2
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Falcons (0-3) had a 2-0 lead in the third inning but couldn’t hold it.
Carroll Christian 21, Rosedale Baptist 0
JV Girls Soccer
Winters Mill 1, South Carroll 0: Natalie Duvall scored for the Falcons on Tuesday.