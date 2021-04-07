Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 6): Westminster volleyball sweeps Liberty, claims Carroll County title

Cassi Shields and Sabina Rinda combined for 25 kills and Alexis Troy handed out 29 assists as Westminster’s volleyball team defeated Liberty in three sets Tuesday to claim the Carroll County Athletic League championship.
The Owls improved to 7-0 with their 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 victory, and they hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Century (6-1) with one match remaining against South Carroll. The other county teams have two or more losses. Troy added nine digs and three kills, Rinda had three blocks, and Jackie Karcz tallied 11 digs and three aces. Liberty fell to 4-3 and individual stats weren’t available.
JV result: Westminster, 2-0
Century 3, Man Valley 1
Highlights: The Knights (6-1) won 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18. Maggie Abramson handed out 36 assists, Eden Harrison had 16 kills, and Eva Brant added 15 kills and 10 points. Jasmine Stanton posted eight kills. Sarah Brisson had six kills for the Mavs (1-6), Kayla Shotler had 17 digs, and Kylee Burns collected nine kills.
JV result: Century, 2-0
Winters Mill 3, South Carroll 2
Highlights: Staci Kutzler had 10 kills and Allison Louque added nine for the Falcons (4-3), who rallied to win 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13. Emma Wilt had 13 digs and Sarah Buckingham had 29 assists. Cali Kalishek led the Cavs (1-5) with 32 digs, and Lindsey Willie had 24 assists. Ava Fogle tallied eight kills and four blocks.
Boys Soccer
Century 2, Man Valley 0
Highlights: Cooper Santos and Dominic Arena netted goals for the Knights (2-3-2), and Kyle Hatmaker had two assists. The Mavs slipped to 3-4.
South Carroll 6, Winters Mill 0
Highlights: Chase Fowble and Alex Warehime had two goals apiece for the Cavs (4-2-1), and Camden Larson collected two assists. Manny Gavidia made eight saves for WM (1-4-2).
JV result: Tied, 1-1
Girls Soccer
Westminster 1, Liberty 0
Highlights: Emily Davis scored off an assist from Kate Boussy and the Owls (2-5) enjoyed a win on Senior Night. Emily Crowder, Julie Beltz, Maddie McCabe and Carlee Prodoehl pitched in on defense. The Lions fell to 4-2.
South Carroll 4, Winters Mill 2
Highlights: Maddie Witter had two goals and an assist, and the Cavaliers improved to 3-3. WM got goals from Alex Powell and Kiyomi Mastro but fell to 3-3-1.
JV result: WM, 2-1
Golf
Westminster 149, Winters Mill 163
Highlights: Jennifer Sorkin carded a 36 and Riley Smith added a 37 for the unbeaten Owls (8-0) at Westminster National. Tucker Dorsey and Luke Drager each fired 40s for the Falcons (4-3-1).
Century 177, Liberty 218, FSK 231
Highlights: Ethan Durburow paced the Knights (4-4) with a 42 at Links at Challedon. Ryan Baker shot 50 for the Lions, and Hayden Brilhart carded a 49 for the Eagles.
Field Hockey
Westminster 4, FSK 1
Highlights: Kirby Henneman had a goal and an assist to lead the Owls (3-3) to a county victory. Julia Rogalski, Lauren Carpenter, and Olivia Crowder also knocked in goals. Katelyn Boyer scored a goal for the Eagles (1-5).