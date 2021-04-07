xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 6): Westminster volleyball sweeps Liberty, claims Carroll County title

By
Carroll County Times
Apr 06, 2021 9:48 PM

Cassi Shields and Sabina Rinda combined for 25 kills and Alexis Troy handed out 29 assists as Westminster’s volleyball team defeated Liberty in three sets Tuesday to claim the Carroll County Athletic League championship.

The Owls improved to 7-0 with their 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 victory, and they hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Century (6-1) with one match remaining against South Carroll. The other county teams have two or more losses. Troy added nine digs and three kills, Rinda had three blocks, and Jackie Karcz tallied 11 digs and three aces. Liberty fell to 4-3 and individual stats weren’t available.

Advertisement

JV result: Westminster, 2-0

Century 3, Man Valley 1

Advertisement
Advertisement

Highlights: The Knights (6-1) won 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18. Maggie Abramson handed out 36 assists, Eden Harrison had 16 kills, and Eva Brant added 15 kills and 10 points. Jasmine Stanton posted eight kills. Sarah Brisson had six kills for the Mavs (1-6), Kayla Shotler had 17 digs, and Kylee Burns collected nine kills.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore County’s first park in six years will convert Sparrows Point brownfield into 15-acre green space

JV result: Century, 2-0

Winters Mill 3, South Carroll 2

Highlights: Staci Kutzler had 10 kills and Allison Louque added nine for the Falcons (4-3), who rallied to win 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13. Emma Wilt had 13 digs and Sarah Buckingham had 29 assists. Cali Kalishek led the Cavs (1-5) with 32 digs, and Lindsey Willie had 24 assists. Ava Fogle tallied eight kills and four blocks.

Advertisement

Boys Soccer

Century 2, Man Valley 0

Highlights: Cooper Santos and Dominic Arena netted goals for the Knights (2-3-2), and Kyle Hatmaker had two assists. The Mavs slipped to 3-4.

[More Maryland news] Career day by Danielle Campbell leads Howard girls past Atholton to open county tournament | Howard County soccer roundup

South Carroll 6, Winters Mill 0

Highlights: Chase Fowble and Alex Warehime had two goals apiece for the Cavs (4-2-1), and Camden Larson collected two assists. Manny Gavidia made eight saves for WM (1-4-2).

JV result: Tied, 1-1

Girls Soccer

Westminster 1, Liberty 0

Highlights: Emily Davis scored off an assist from Kate Boussy and the Owls (2-5) enjoyed a win on Senior Night. Emily Crowder, Julie Beltz, Maddie McCabe and Carlee Prodoehl pitched in on defense. The Lions fell to 4-2.

[More Maryland news] ‘Symbols that occupy our collective landscape matter’: Baltimore removes statue of slave owner from Canton park

South Carroll 4, Winters Mill 2

Highlights: Maddie Witter had two goals and an assist, and the Cavaliers improved to 3-3. WM got goals from Alex Powell and Kiyomi Mastro but fell to 3-3-1.

JV result: WM, 2-1

Golf

Westminster 149, Winters Mill 163

Highlights: Jennifer Sorkin carded a 36 and Riley Smith added a 37 for the unbeaten Owls (8-0) at Westminster National. Tucker Dorsey and Luke Drager each fired 40s for the Falcons (4-3-1).

[More Maryland news] ‘He got along with everybody’: Man killed by car at Edgewood junkyard remembered as kind, generous

Century 177, Liberty 218, FSK 231

Highlights: Ethan Durburow paced the Knights (4-4) with a 42 at Links at Challedon. Ryan Baker shot 50 for the Lions, and Hayden Brilhart carded a 49 for the Eagles.

Field Hockey

Westminster 4, FSK 1

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Highlights: Kirby Henneman had a goal and an assist to lead the Owls (3-3) to a county victory. Julia Rogalski, Lauren Carpenter, and Olivia Crowder also knocked in goals. Katelyn Boyer scored a goal for the Eagles (1-5).

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement