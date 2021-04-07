Carroll Varsity Roundup (April 6): Westminster volleyball sweeps Liberty, claims Carroll County title

The Owls improved to 7-0 with their 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 victory, and they hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Century (6-1) with one match remaining against South Carroll. The other county teams have two or more losses. Troy added nine digs and three kills, Rinda had three blocks, and Jackie Karcz tallied 11 digs and three aces. Liberty fell to 4-3 and individual stats weren’t available.