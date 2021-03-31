Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 31): Liberty field hockey gets past Westminster, giving coach Brenda Strohmer her 100th career win

Liberty played Westminster for the second time in seven days and battled the Owls in a much closer contest.
The Lions prevailed 4-2, however, and gave coach Brenda Strohmer her 100th career win in the process. Liberty (7-0) scored two late goals to pull away and extend its winning streak to 34 in a row. Ally Pond, Amanda Cyran, Jenna Evans, and Lucy Davidson all scored for the Lions.
Westminster (2-4) got goals from Kirby Henneman and Julia Rogalski, and an assist from Carmen Rutters. Megan Watkins made six saves.
JV result: Westminster, 2-0
Century 2, FSK 0
Highlights: Sam Seledee scored twice and Mackenzie Feltz had an assist for the Knights (6-1), who led 2-0 at halftime. The Eagles (1-4) collected 14 saves in goal.
JV result: Century played South Carroll and won 3-2
Boys Soccer
South Carroll 2, Man Valley 0
Highlights: On Tuesday, Danny Caparotti scored twice from a pair of assists by Alex Warehime and the Cavaliers ran their record to 3-2-1. Charlie Boldosser made 10 saves to preserve the shutout. Charles Metz made eight stops for the Mavericks (3-3).
JV result: SC, 2-0
Golf
Winters Mill 169, Century 180
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: At Westminster National on Tuesday, the Falcons (4-1-1) with James Morley shooting a 1-over 37 and Josh Popielski and Luke Drager each firing 44s. Ryan Durborow led the Knights (2-4) with a 39.