xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 30): Century girls soccer program on pause because of COVID-19 issues

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 30, 2021 9:11 PM

Century High School’s junior varsity and varsity girls soccer games Tuesday at Francis Scott Key were postponed because of COVID-19 issues, and the Knights will be eligible to return Tuesday, April 6.

The Knights’ varsity team is 5-0 this season and hasn’t allowed a goal yet. Carroll County’s girls soccer schedule catches a bit of a break, however, with the Easter holiday coming up. There aren’t any more county soccer games on the schedule until April 6. Century is scheduled to host Manchester Valley on that date.

Advertisement

With no sporting events set for this Friday, Carroll’s slate of varsity football games is being played Thursday.

Winters Mill 1, Westminster 0

Advertisement
Advertisement

Highlights: Madison Harmening netted the lone goal and the Falcons (3-2-1) got a third shutout of the season from goalie Reilly Lockwood (10 saves). The Owls fell to 1-5.

[More Maryland news] Harford’s COVID-positive test rate worst in Maryland; county health officer says keep wearing masks, distancing

Man Valley 2, South Carroll 1

Highlights: Carmaya Bowman led the Mavs (3-1-1) with two goals and Taylor Shank had an assist. Grace Buttiglieri made eight saves for MV. SC is 2-4.

Boys Soccer

Westminster 5, Winters Mill 2

Advertisement

Highlights: Noah Roche had two goals and an assist to pace the Owls (4-2), while Christian Burke and Nolan Burke each added a goal and an assist. WM is 1-3-2.

Golf

South Carroll 184, Liberty 189

[More Maryland news] Husband and wife found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Columbia home, Howard police say

Highlights: At River Downs, Nick Amateau fired a 40 in windy conditions for the Cavaliers (5-2) and Jack Hopwood added a 43. Drew Byrd’s 42 led the Lions (2-5).

Volleyball

Century 3, FSK 0

Highlights: Eva Brandt had 12 kills and 11 points, and Eden Harrison added 12 kills in the Knights’ 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 win. Maggie Abramson posted 27 assists and 11 points for Century (5-1). FSK (0-4) had 11 aces as a team, Alyssa Watts had 12 digs, and Raeghan Griffin had 11. Laura Gilford led Key with six kills and added nine digs.

JV result: Century, 2-0

Westminster 3, Winters Mill 0

[More Maryland news] Howard County police investigating fatal shooting in Laurel

Highlights: Cassi Shields tallied 14 kills and Sabina Rinda collected seven kills, six digs, and five aces as the Owls (6-0) won 25-13, 25-11, 25-7. WM fell to 3-3.

JV result: Westminster, 2-0

South Carroll 3, Man Valley 0

Highlights: The Cavaliers prevailed 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 for their first win of the season (1-4). Cali Kalishek led the defense with 17 digs, and Ava Fogle provided seven kills. Lindsey Willie handed out 13 assists for SC. The Mavs slipped to 1-5.

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

JV result: SC, 2-0

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement