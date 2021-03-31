Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 30): Century girls soccer program on pause because of COVID-19 issues

Century High School’s junior varsity and varsity girls soccer games Tuesday at Francis Scott Key were postponed because of COVID-19 issues, and the Knights will be eligible to return Tuesday, April 6.
The Knights’ varsity team is 5-0 this season and hasn’t allowed a goal yet. Carroll County’s girls soccer schedule catches a bit of a break, however, with the Easter holiday coming up. There aren’t any more county soccer games on the schedule until April 6. Century is scheduled to host Manchester Valley on that date.
With no sporting events set for this Friday, Carroll’s slate of varsity football games is being played Thursday.
Winters Mill 1, Westminster 0
Highlights: Madison Harmening netted the lone goal and the Falcons (3-2-1) got a third shutout of the season from goalie Reilly Lockwood (10 saves). The Owls fell to 1-5.
Man Valley 2, South Carroll 1
Highlights: Carmaya Bowman led the Mavs (3-1-1) with two goals and Taylor Shank had an assist. Grace Buttiglieri made eight saves for MV. SC is 2-4.
Boys Soccer
Westminster 5, Winters Mill 2
Highlights: Noah Roche had two goals and an assist to pace the Owls (4-2), while Christian Burke and Nolan Burke each added a goal and an assist. WM is 1-3-2.
Golf
South Carroll 184, Liberty 189
Highlights: At River Downs, Nick Amateau fired a 40 in windy conditions for the Cavaliers (5-2) and Jack Hopwood added a 43. Drew Byrd’s 42 led the Lions (2-5).
Volleyball
Century 3, FSK 0
Highlights: Eva Brandt had 12 kills and 11 points, and Eden Harrison added 12 kills in the Knights’ 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 win. Maggie Abramson posted 27 assists and 11 points for Century (5-1). FSK (0-4) had 11 aces as a team, Alyssa Watts had 12 digs, and Raeghan Griffin had 11. Laura Gilford led Key with six kills and added nine digs.
JV result: Century, 2-0
Westminster 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlights: Cassi Shields tallied 14 kills and Sabina Rinda collected seven kills, six digs, and five aces as the Owls (6-0) won 25-13, 25-11, 25-7. WM fell to 3-3.
JV result: Westminster, 2-0
South Carroll 3, Man Valley 0
Highlights: The Cavaliers prevailed 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 for their first win of the season (1-4). Cali Kalishek led the defense with 17 digs, and Ava Fogle provided seven kills. Lindsey Willie handed out 13 assists for SC. The Mavs slipped to 1-5.
JV result: SC, 2-0