Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 29): Westminster field hockey blanks Winters Mill

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 29, 2021 7:50 PM

Kirby Henneman scored two goals and Jess Kent added two assists in Westminster’s 5-0 win over city rival Winters Mill in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action Monday at Western Regional Park in Woodbine.

Kent, Julia Rogalski, and Miranda Moshang added goals for the Owls (2-2), and Henneman also had an assist along with Paige Davis. The Falcons fell to 0-6.

South Carroll 2, Man Valley 1

Highlights: The Cavaliers (3-2) beat the Mavericks for the second time this season behind goals from Morgan Collins and Ruby Fipps. Jessie Bare tallied a goal for the Mavs (2-5).

Girls Lacrosse

St. Mary’s 9, Gerstell 6

Highlights: Emily Messinese had five goals for the Falcons, who slipped to 2-3. The game was tied 4-4 at halftime.

