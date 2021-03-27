Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 27): Century, South Carroll split cross country meet titles

Century’s boys held off host South Carroll in cross country action Saturday in Winfield, while the Cavaliers bested the Knights in the girl race.
Century had boys runners placed third through seventh and won the team title with 25 points to South Carroll’s 36. Alex Magee won the race for the Cavs, and Trevor Swope was second. The Knights followed with Jaden Lewis, Samuel Heintz, Adam Mower, Nolan Smith, and Patrick Bull.
Francis Scott Key didn’t factor into the team scoring, but Noah Fisher finished ninth.
Kate Yokay won the girls race for SC, which went 1-3-4-5-7 and totaled 20 points. Century’s Hope Callaway finished second. The Cavaliers then placed Danielle Spencer, Kelsey Shekore, and Molly Senisi. Ashley Witcher was Francis Scott’s top runner in 22nd place.
Boys Cross Country
Liberty 25, Man Valley 50, Westminster 63, WM 109
Highlights: Aiden Neal gave the Mavericks an individual win (17:04.78), but the Lions went 2-3-5-7-9 for the team title. Trent Taylor and Davis Trump finished 2-3 for Liberty. Wyatt Vanlandingham was sixth for the Owls, and Winters Mill was led by Nick Henderson (11th place).
Girls Cross Country
Liberty 40, Westminster 46, WM 61, Man Valley 83
Highlights: The Lions won another team crown behind a 5-7-8-9-11 scoring unit. MV’s Rubie Goffena won in 20:16.49. WM’s Kathryn Hopkins was second and Makenzie Hopkins finished third. Izzy Lucas paced Liberty with a fifth-place run.
Field Hockey
Century 4, Man Valley 2
Highlights: On Friday, the Knights (5-1) got three goals from Mackenzie Feltz and another from Sadie Simon. Jessie Bare knocked in two goals for the Mavericks (2-4), and Chloe Rama made 15 saves.
Francis Scott Key 2, Winters Mill 1 (OT)
Highlights: On Friday, Katelyn Boyer and Kayla Seiler tallied goals for the Eagles, who celebrated their first win of the season (1-3). Kayla Strahotsky added an assist for FSK. Allie Williams converted a penalty stroke for the Falcons (0-5).
Boys Soccer
South Carroll 3, Century 0
Highlights: The Cavaliers improved to 2-2-1 with goals from Hunter Curtin, Danny Caparotti, and Camden Larsen (who added an assist).
Girls Soccer
Carroll Christian 2, Cumberland Valley 1
Highlights: On Friday, Savannah Reynolds gave the Patriots a second-half goal as they prevailed. Allie Williams had the other goal for Carroll, and Joanna Matthews added an assist.