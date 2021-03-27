Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 26): Nelson’s TD run in overtime lifts Liberty football past FSK

Tommy Nelson had a 2-yard touchdown run in overtime and Liberty clipped Francis Scott Key 12-6 on Friday in Carroll County Athletic League football action.
Nelson also hauled in a 27-yard touchdown catch for the Lions, who improved to 2-1. The Eagles (0-3) forced overtime when Keith LaPierre drilled his second field goal of the game. Key was stopped on its OT possession, and Nelson gave Liberty the win on its overtime drive.
Girls Soccer
Westminster 3, FSK 0
Highlights: Arianna Piluk kicked in two goals for the Owls (1-4) and Ella Henline converted a penalty kick. The Eagles fell to 0-5.
JV result: Westminster, 6-0
Girls Lacrosse
St Paul’s 11, Gerstell 4
Highlights: Brynn Knights made nine saves for the Falcons (1-2), who fell behind in the second half because of draw controls and ball possession. Gerstell visits St. Mary’s in Annapolis on Monday.