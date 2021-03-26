Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 25): Westminster golf stays undefeated with victory over Century

Westminster junior Jennifer Sorkin fired a 3-over par 39 to earn medalist honors, and her brother Aaron Sorkin added a 41 to lead the Owls past Century 163-183 in Carroll County Athletic League golf action Thursday at Westminster National Golf Course.
Riley Smith also shot 41 for Westminster (5-0). The Knights (2-3) got a 40 from Ryan Durborow and a 46 from Luke Piecewicz.
Manchester Valley 172, Winters Mill 174
Highlights: At Oakmont Green, Logan Austin and Jacob Gouge led the Mavs (3-1-1) with a pair of 41s. Tyler Kimball and Josh Popielski each shot 40 for the Falcons (3-1-1).
South Carroll 171, Liberty 198, FSK 225
Highlights: At Links at Challedon, the Cavaliers (4-2) were led by a 35 from Nick Amateau and a 41 from Jack Hopwood. Drew Byrd paced the Lions (2-4) with a 46, and Brody Brilhart carded a 46 for the Eagles (0-8).
Volleyball
Westminster 3, FSK 0
Highlights: Cassi Shields had 21 kills, Sabina Rinda added eight, and Alexis Troy handed out 20 assists as the Owls (5-0) won 25-13, 25-10, 25-10. Troy also posted eight digs and Rinda had four.
JV result: Westminster, 2-0
Century 3, South Carroll 0
Highlights: The Knights ran their record to 4-1 with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 win. Eva Brandt led the offense with 10 kills and Eden Harrison tallied eight. Hannah Zabik had 10 digs, and Maggie Abramson posted 20 assists and 11 points from serve. Ava Fogle had six kills and seven blocks for the Cavaliers (0-4), and Casey Reno had seven assists and three digs.
JV result: SC, 2-0
Liberty 3, Man Valley 0
Highlights: Emma Von Riegen led the Lions (4-2) with 13 kills and Maria Bald had 20 assists. Sarah Hart collected 10 digs, eight kills, and five aces. Liberty won 26-24, 25-21, 25-19. The Mavs fell to 1-4 despite six kills from Sarah Brisson and 11 digs from Elle Hale.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 3, Man Valley 2
Highlights: Drew McLaughlin scored twice and the Lions (6-0) held on for another county victory. Chad Petrick and Ged Wilk each had goals for the Mavericks (3-2).
JV result: Tied, 1-1
Westminster 3, FSK 2
Highlights: Josh Lindenstruth had two goals and Avery Lowe thwarted a penalty kick to help the Owls (3-2) edge the Eagles (0-5). Jack O’Connell also scored for Westminster. Jacob Staub netted both goals for FSK.
JV result: Westminster, 4-0
Girls Soccer
Century 2, South Carroll 0
Highlights: Haley Greenwade and Ella Hollinger had goals for the Knights (5-0), with assists from Abby Barnes and Hannah Ham. Mia Graff had seven saves and has yet to allow a goal. The Cavaliers dropped to 2-3.
Boys Lacrosse
Gerstell 11, Concordia Prep 5
Highlights: Jackson Graham paced the Falcons (1-1) with six goals, and Drew Huber netted five with three assists. Dawson Hoar made seven saves.