Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 25): Westminster golf stays undefeated with victory over Century

Highlights: The Knights ran their record to 4-1 with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 win. Eva Brandt led the offense with 10 kills and Eden Harrison tallied eight. Hannah Zabik had 10 digs, and Maggie Abramson posted 20 assists and 11 points from serve. Ava Fogle had six kills and seven blocks for the Cavaliers (0-4), and Casey Reno had seven assists and three digs.