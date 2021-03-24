Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 24): South Carroll field hockey rallies past Winters Mill

Goals from Alexis Hogan and Campbell Vitek lifted South Carroll to a 2-1 victory over Winters Mill on Wednesday in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action at Western Regional Park.
Allie Williams gave the Falcons a 1-0 lead when she converted a penalty stoke, but the Cavaliers responded and came back to win.
JV result: SC, 2-0
Boys Lacrosse
St. John’s Catholic Prep 11, Gerstell 9
Highlights: Drew Huber had five goals and three assists to pace the Falcons in their season opener. Kade Arnold added two goals.
Girls Lacrosse
Gerstell 9, Severn 7
Highlights: Abby Morrison had three goals and Emily Messinese added two goals and three assists for the Falcons (1-1). Brynn Knight came up with seven saves in the win, and Kennedy Major had six draw controls and five groundballs.
Boys Soccer
Man Valley 1, FSK 0
Highlights: On Tuesday, Abram Castanzo found the back of the net from an assist by Chad Petrick, and the Mavericks improved to 3-1.
JV result: MV, 5-0
Golf
Westminster 164, Man Valley 191
Highlights: On Tuesday at Westminster National, the Owls prevailed behind a 33 from Aaron Sorkin and a 39 from Jennifer Sorkin. Logan Austin had a 42 and Brandon Brooks shot 47 for the Mavericks.
Volleyball
Liberty 3, South Carroll 0
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Lions got 12 kills and seven digs from Emma Von Riegen, 10 digs and five kills from Lindsay Gaiser, and nine kills from Sarah Hart. Von Riegen had five aces and Gaiser posted four.