xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 24): South Carroll field hockey rallies past Winters Mill

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 24, 2021 7:21 PM

Goals from Alexis Hogan and Campbell Vitek lifted South Carroll to a 2-1 victory over Winters Mill on Wednesday in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action at Western Regional Park.

Allie Williams gave the Falcons a 1-0 lead when she converted a penalty stoke, but the Cavaliers responded and came back to win.

Advertisement

JV result: SC, 2-0

Boys Lacrosse

St. John’s Catholic Prep 11, Gerstell 9

Advertisement
Advertisement

Highlights: Drew Huber had five goals and three assists to pace the Falcons in their season opener. Kade Arnold added two goals.

Girls Lacrosse

Gerstell 9, Severn 7

Highlights: Abby Morrison had three goals and Emily Messinese added two goals and three assists for the Falcons (1-1). Brynn Knight came up with seven saves in the win, and Kennedy Major had six draw controls and five groundballs.

Boys Soccer

Man Valley 1, FSK 0

Advertisement

Highlights: On Tuesday, Abram Castanzo found the back of the net from an assist by Chad Petrick, and the Mavericks improved to 3-1.

JV result: MV, 5-0

Westminster High senior Lydia Houle proving herself as a ‘legitimate kicker’ for Owls football team »

Golf

Westminster 164, Man Valley 191

Highlights: On Tuesday at Westminster National, the Owls prevailed behind a 33 from Aaron Sorkin and a 39 from Jennifer Sorkin. Logan Austin had a 42 and Brandon Brooks shot 47 for the Mavericks.

Volleyball

Liberty 3, South Carroll 0

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Highlights: On Tuesday, the Lions got 12 kills and seven digs from Emma Von Riegen, 10 digs and five kills from Lindsay Gaiser, and nine kills from Sarah Hart. Von Riegen had five aces and Gaiser posted four.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement