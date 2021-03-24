Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 23): Manchester Valley volleyball bests Francis Scott Key

Raigen Brooks had five kills and Libby Burkhouse posted nine digs to help Manchester Valley’s volleyball team earn its first win of the season by beating Francis Scott Key 25-13, 25-22, 25-19 on Tuesday.
Kendall Reitz added two blocks and the Mavericks improved to 1-3. Alyssa Watts collected 18 digs for the Eagles, while Laura Gilford, Kelsey Holman, and Raeghan Griffin each had five kills.
JV result: MV, 2-0
Century 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlights: The Knights (3-1) enjoyed a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 sweep. Eva Brandt had 12 kills and Hannah Zabik added 15 digs, while Maria Abramson handed out 22 assists. Eden Harrison added 11 kills and 10 digs, and Alyssa Hoffman had 16 points from serve. Emma Wilt posted 12 digs for the Falcons and Staci Kutzler had six kills.
JV result: Century, 2-0
Boys Soccer
Century 2, Winters Mill 2
Highlights: Tyler Potts and John Alcorn had goals for the Falcons, who tied for the second time this season. Kyle Hatmaker had a goal and an assist for the Knights.
Girls Soccer
Century 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlights: The Knights got goals from Olivia Mead, Lexi Rosati, and Emily Beall-Dennell, who also added an assist. Reilly Lockwood came up with 13 saves for WM.
Man Valley 5, FSK 1
Highlights: Taylor Dadds, Grace Larrimore, Avery D’Agati, Taylor Shank, and Olivia Chamberlain each netted goals for the Mavericks. The Eagles got on the board with an unassisted goal from Kaitlyn Strohm.
JV result: MV, 5-0
Liberty 2, South Carroll 0
Highlights: Grace Johnson and Grace Culver each scored for the Lions, with assists from Jordan Townsend and Emma Bauer.
Perry Hall 8, Carroll Christian 5
Highlights: The Patriots played together for the first time and got two goals from Savannah Reynolds and a goal and assist each from Joanna Matthews and Evie Williams.
Golf
Winters Mill 183, Liberty 189
Highlights: At River Downs, Josh Popielski led the Falcons with a 43 and Luke Drager added a 44. Drew Byrd and Spence Trump each shot 47 for the Lions.
South Carroll 178, Century 188, FSK 233
Highlights: At Links at Challedon, SC’s Nick Amateau earned medalist honors with a 39. Justin Walters paced the Knights with a 46, and Key got 51s from Brody Brilhart and Hayden Brilhart.