Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 23): Manchester Valley volleyball bests Francis Scott Key

Highlights: The Knights (3-1) enjoyed a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 sweep. Eva Brandt had 12 kills and Hannah Zabik added 15 digs, while Maria Abramson handed out 22 assists. Eden Harrison added 11 kills and 10 digs, and Alyssa Hoffman had 16 points from serve. Emma Wilt posted 12 digs for the Falcons and Staci Kutzler had six kills.