Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 22): Liberty field hockey cruises past South Carroll

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 22, 2021 9:11 PM

Liberty’s field hockey team improved to 5-0 with a 3-0 victory against South Carroll on Monday at Western Regional Park in Woodbine.

Jenna Evans had a goal and an assist for the Lions, who blanked Francis Scott Key 8-0 last Friday. Caitlynn Szarko had three goals and Allie Pond added two in that victory. Liberty has now won 32 games in a row dating to the 2018 season.

Golf

Century 194, Liberty 203

Highlights: At River Downs, the Knights (1-1) prevailed behind a 46 from Justin Walters and a 48 from Ryan Durborow. Drew Byrd carded a 47 for the Lions (1-2) and Dominic DiBlasi added a 49.

Girls Soccer

Century 2, Westminster 0

Highlights: Haley Greenwade scored twice in the first half and the Knights improved to 3-0. Melody Leiva and Lexi Rosati each had assists, and Mia Graff had nine saves in her third shutout. The Owls fell to 0-4.

JV result: Tied 2-2

Winters Mill 2, Man Valley 2

Highlights: Madison Allen and Carmaya Bowman each netted goals for the Mavericks (1-1-1), who drew even with the Falcons (2-2-1). Taylor Dadds added an assist. Winters Mill’s individual stats weren’t reported.

JV result: WM, 3-0

