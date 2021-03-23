Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 22): Liberty field hockey cruises past South Carroll

Liberty’s field hockey team improved to 5-0 with a 3-0 victory against South Carroll on Monday at Western Regional Park in Woodbine.
Jenna Evans had a goal and an assist for the Lions, who blanked Francis Scott Key 8-0 last Friday. Caitlynn Szarko had three goals and Allie Pond added two in that victory. Liberty has now won 32 games in a row dating to the 2018 season.
Golf
Century 194, Liberty 203
Highlights: At River Downs, the Knights (1-1) prevailed behind a 46 from Justin Walters and a 48 from Ryan Durborow. Drew Byrd carded a 47 for the Lions (1-2) and Dominic DiBlasi added a 49.
Girls Soccer
Century 2, Westminster 0
Highlights: Haley Greenwade scored twice in the first half and the Knights improved to 3-0. Melody Leiva and Lexi Rosati each had assists, and Mia Graff had nine saves in her third shutout. The Owls fell to 0-4.
JV result: Tied 2-2
Winters Mill 2, Man Valley 2
Highlights: Madison Allen and Carmaya Bowman each netted goals for the Mavericks (1-1-1), who drew even with the Falcons (2-2-1). Taylor Dadds added an assist. Winters Mill’s individual stats weren’t reported.
JV result: WM, 3-0