Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 20): Westminster football moves to 3-0 with win vs. Man Valley

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 19, 2021 9:44 PM

Christian Heck rushed for two touchdowns and Erick Stranko added another score on the ground to help Westminster defeat Manchester Valley 33-9 in Carroll County Athletic League football action Friday night in Manchester.

Jack Gruenzinger threw for two touchdown passes, one to Mason Fisher and another to Austin Bainbridge, and the Owls (3-0) led 33-0 midway through the fourth quarter. Alex Cook kicked a field goal for the Mavericks (0-2), who got a defensive touchdown from Jackson Klingenberg.

Field Hockey

Man Valley 3, Winters Mill 2 (OT)

Highlights: Jalyn Kelsey had two goals and the game-winner in overtime for the Mavericks. Jessie Bare added a goal and an assist.

