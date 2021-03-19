Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 18): Liberty volleyball wins in straight sets over Francis Scott Key

Emma Von Riegen had nine kills and eight digs to lead Liberty past Francis Scott Key 25-12, 25-15, 25-11 on Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League volleyball action.
Sarah Hart added nine kills and seven digs for the Lions (2-2), and Maria Bald had 21 assists. Key fell to 0-2.
Winters Mill 3, Man Valley 1
Highlights: The Falcons ran their record to 3-1 with a 10-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-11 victory. Staci Kutzler had five kills and Aubrey Arnold collected four aces.
Boys Soccer
Man Valley 3, Winters Mill 2
Highlights: On Wednesday, Chad Petrick had a goal and two assists to lead the Mavericks (2-1). John Alcorn scored twice for the Falcons (1-2-1).
Field Hockey
Liberty 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Lions (3-0) got goals from Caitlynn Szarko, Allie Pond, and Amanda Cyran. Szarko and Jenna Evans had assists and Liberty won its 30th consecutive game. Sophia Vallandingham posted 18 saves for the Falcons (0-1).
Boys Cross Country
Man Valley 43, Westminster 50, Century 52, SC 87
Highlights: On Wednesday, Aiden Neal and Carter Knox went 1-2 for the Mavericks. Neal won in 16:09, and coach Jim MacDonald said he believes it’s the first time Man Valley has beaten the Owls, Knights, and Cavaliers in a boys race. SC’s Alex Magee finished third, Westminster’s Wyatt Vanlandingham was fourth, and Century’s Aiden Michael took fifth.
Girls Cross Country
SC 37, Century 45, Westminster 53, Man Valley 98
Highlights: On Wednesday, MV’s Rubie Goffena won the individual title but the Cavs prevailed behind Kaye Yokay (second) and Danielle Spencer (fourth). Hope Callaway finished third for the Knights, and Audrey Taylor was the Owls’ top runner in fifth place.