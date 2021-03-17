Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 17): Liberty boys cross country runs past Winters Mill at home meet

Trent Taylor finished first on his home course at Liberty High School on Wednesday and led the Lions to a perfect score of 15 points in their county race with Winters Mill and Francis Scott Key in Eldersburg.
Liberty had the top five finishers for 15 points, led by Taylor winning in 17 minutes 3.7 seconds. Davis Trump was second (17:48), followed by Luke Petenbrink, Seth Lassiter, and Jake Lucas. The Lions had the top 11 spots covered in their meet.
WM had 50 points and its top runner was Nick Henderson (10th). Francis Scott Key didn’t factor into team scoring, but Noah Fisher was the Eagles’ top runner in 12th place.
Girls Cross Country
Liberty 25, Winters Mill 36
Highlights: WM’s Kathryn Hopkins and Makenzie Hopkins went 1-2 in the race, but the host Lions won by claiming spots 3 through 9. Sierra Baker took third for Liberty, followed by Izzy Lucas and Julia Lucas. Natalie Eckles placed 10th for the Falcons.
Field Hockey
Century 4, Westminster 2
Highlights: The Knights (3-1) got a pair of goals from Sam Seledee and held off the reigning 3A state champs. Mackenzie Feltz and Kylie Opatovsky also scored for Century, while Paige Davis and Julia Rogalski knocked in goals for the Owls (1-1).
JV result: Westminster, 2-0