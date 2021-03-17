Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 16): Winters Mill golf team tops South Carroll in season opener

Reigning Carroll County Athletic League golf champion Winters Mill started its season Tuesday with a win against South Carroll at Westminster National.
Josh Popielski led the Falcons with a 43 and Luke Drager added a 44. Winters Mill finished with 177 to South Carroll’s 183. Cavaliers senior Nick Amateau, a Times first-team all-county selection last season, earned medalist honors with a 37.
Man Valley 171, Century 180
Highlights: At Oakmont Green, Logan Austin led the Mavericks with a 41 and Larry Marks added a 43. Justin Walters paced the Knights with a 41 and Ryan Durborow fired a 42.
Westminster 181, Liberty 203, FSK 244
Highlights: At River Downs, the Owls’ Aaron Sorkin and Jennifer Sorkin shared low match scores with a pair of 43s. Kevin Houck and Kylie Putt led Liberty with 49s, and Key’ Brody Brilhart shot 51.
Volleyball
Westminster 3, Man Valley 0
Highlights: The Owls (3-0) won 25-5, 25-11, 25-9 behind 14 kills from Cassi Shields, 11 kills and six aces from Sabina Rinda, and 22 assists from Faith Mohr. Emma Reaves added four kills. Rowan Walsh had seven digs and two kills for the Mavericks (0-2).
JV result: MV, 2-1
Boys Soccer
South Carroll 6, FSK 1
Highlights: The Cavaliers (1-1-1) enjoyed their first win thanks to three goals from Danny Caparotti. Alex Warehime, Hunter Curtin, and Adrian Villeda also scored for SC. Kyle Kramlick had eight saves for the Eagles (0-2).
Girls Soccer
South Carroll 4, FSK 2
Highlights: On Monday, Morgan Guynn had a goal and an assist for the Cavaliers, who led 4-0 at halftime and held on for the win. Grace Oetken, Kylie Malone, and Maddie Witter also scored for SC. Kallie Palumbo had assists on Eagles goals from Emma O’Donnell and Emily Velotta.