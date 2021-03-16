Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 15): Westminster field hockey opens season with victory

Julia Rogalski and Lucy Moreland each had goals to help Westminster beat Manchester Valley 2-0 in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action Monday at Western Regional Park.
The Owls won their season opener after being on pause throughout the first week of the fall season because of COVID-19 issues. Miranda Moshang and Paige Davis had assists in the win, and Megan Watkins made six saves. Chloe Rama collected five saves for the Mavericks (1-3).
JV result: MV, 2-0
Girls Soccer
Liberty 2, Winters Mill 0
Highlights: Caitlin O’Dea and Grace Johnson each posted goals for the Lions (2-1), while Reilly Lockwood made 15 saves for the Falcons (2-1). Grace Culver and Grace Beck had assists for Liberty.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 4, Winters Mill 1
Highlights: The Lions improved to 3-0 behind two goals from Jarod Kuether and one apiece from Jack Brumbalow and Ben Hiebler. John Alcorn scored for the Falcons (1-1-1) and Manny Gavidia made nine saves.
JV result: Liberty, 4-1
Westminster 1, Man Valley 0 (OT)
Highlights: Noah Roche drilled a penalty kick to lift the Owls (2-1). Westminster goalie Riley Morsberger and Mavericks keeper Charles Metz each made PK saves during the game. MV fell to 1-1.
JV result: Westminster, 2-0