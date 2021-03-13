xml:space="preserve">
Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 12): Big fourth quarter leads Liberty field hockey past Century

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 12, 2021 8:48 PM

Jenna Evans had two goals and Liberty scored twice in the fourth quarter to defeat Century 3-1 in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action Friday at Western Regional Park.

Caitlynn Szarko had two assists and Lucy Davidson added a goal for the Lions (2-0). Sadie Simon’s goal drew the Knights (2-1) even in the third quarter. but Liberty prevailed with its final push.

Boys Soccer

Liberty 2, Century 1

Highlights: On Thursday, the Lions (2-0) got goals from Croix Javier and Michael Pellicciotti to clip their rivals, and Hutton Steier made five saves. Aydin Armstrong netted a goal for the Knights (0-2).

JV result: Liberty, 3-0

