Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 12): Big fourth quarter leads Liberty field hockey past Century

Jenna Evans had two goals and Liberty scored twice in the fourth quarter to defeat Century 3-1 in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action Friday at Western Regional Park.
Caitlynn Szarko had two assists and Lucy Davidson added a goal for the Lions (2-0). Sadie Simon’s goal drew the Knights (2-1) even in the third quarter. but Liberty prevailed with its final push.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 2, Century 1
Highlights: On Thursday, the Lions (2-0) got goals from Croix Javier and Michael Pellicciotti to clip their rivals, and Hutton Steier made five saves. Aydin Armstrong netted a goal for the Knights (0-2).
JV result: Liberty, 3-0