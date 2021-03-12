Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 11): Late goal from Cam Doolan sends Westminster boys soccer to 1st win

Cam Doolan’s free kick in the final minute lifted Westminster to a 3-2 victory over South Carroll on Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League boys soccer action.
The Owls improved to 1-1 behind goals from Doolan, Nolan Bowen, and Evan Walton. The Cavaliers fell to 0-1-1. Daniel Caparotti and Alex Warehime had goals for SC.
Winters Mill 3, FSK 0
Highlights: The Falcons (1-0-1) got two goals and an assist from Ben Weller, and a goal from Tyler Potts. Kyle Kramlick made eight saves for the Eagles (0-2).
Girls Soccer
South Carroll 1, Westminster 0
Highlights: Avery O’Neill netted the lone goal and the Cavaliers (1-1) won their first game. Maddie Witter had an assist and Kaitlyn Wenner made seven saves. Sydney Hetrick had eight saves for the Owls (0-2).
Winters Mill 1, FSK 0
Volleyball
Winters Mill 3, FSK 0
Highlights: Emma Wilt had 12 digs and Allison Louque notched four kills for the Falcons, who won 26-24, 25-13, 25-19. Sarah Buckingham added six aces for WM.
Century 3, Liberty 0
Highlights: Jasmine Stanton had 13 points and five kills and the Knights (2-0) won 25-22, 25-13, 25-18. Eva Brandt had a team-high 15 kills, Maria Acaron had eight, and Eden Harrison added six. Emma von Riegen had 11 kills and nine digs, and Sarah Hart added nine kills and 12 digs for the Lions.
JV result: Liberty, 2-1
Westminster 3, South Carroll 0
Highlights: The Owls improved to 2-0 with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-13 victory. Alexis Troy had 31 assists, Cassie Shields tallied 14 kills, and Sabina Rinda added nine. Jackie Karcz collected 10 aces and eight digs.
JV result: SC, 2-0
Girls Lacrosse
Gerstell 16, Sts. Peter & Paul 5
Highlights: The Falcons opened their season with four goals from Abby Morrison and three from Navy commit Emily Messinese. Nine different players scored for Gerstell, which hosts McDonogh on March 19.