Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 10): Manchester Valley field hockey gets past Francis Scott Key

By Staff Report
Carroll County Times
Mar 10, 2021 7:26 PM

Kelsee Bittinger’s goal was the lone tally for Manchester Valley in a 1-0 win against Francis Scott Key on Wednesday in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action at Western Regional Park.

Courtney Bell assisted on the goal for the Mavericks (1-1), who face South Carroll on Friday.

Century 2, South Carroll 0

Highlights: Mackenzie Feltz and Sam Seledee each scored goals for the Knights (2-0), who got assists from Danielle Delawter and Kylie Optovsky. Jill Haudenshield made eight saves in the win.

JV result: Tied 1-1

Carroll County fall sports schedule (March-April) | RESULTS »

Girls Soccer

Century 2, Man Valley 0

Highlights: On Tuesday, the Knights got goals from Haley Greenwade and Sophia Taylor, with an assist from Ella Hollinger. Mia Graff made five saves for Century.

