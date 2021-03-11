Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 10): Manchester Valley field hockey gets past Francis Scott Key

Kelsee Bittinger’s goal was the lone tally for Manchester Valley in a 1-0 win against Francis Scott Key on Wednesday in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action at Western Regional Park.
Courtney Bell assisted on the goal for the Mavericks (1-1), who face South Carroll on Friday.
Century 2, South Carroll 0
Highlights: Mackenzie Feltz and Sam Seledee each scored goals for the Knights (2-0), who got assists from Danielle Delawter and Kylie Optovsky. Jill Haudenshield made eight saves in the win.
JV result: Tied 1-1
Girls Soccer
Century 2, Man Valley 0
Highlights: On Tuesday, the Knights got goals from Haley Greenwade and Sophia Taylor, with an assist from Ella Hollinger. Mia Graff made five saves for Century.