Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 9): Liberty girls soccer edges Westminster in county play

Jordan Townsend and Alyssa Vandenberge each had goals and Liberty clipped Westminster 2-1 in Carroll County Athletic League girls soccer action Tuesday in Eldersburg.
Val Davis added an assist for the Lions and keeper Lauren Mondor made 10 saves. Lexi Smith netted Westminster’s goal, and Ella Henline notched an assist for the Owls.
Boys Soccer
Manchester Valley 2, Century 1
Highlights: Abram Costanzo and Zavier Grogg each had goals for the Mavs in their opener. Kyle Hatmaker scored on an assist from Cooper Santos for the Knights.
JV result: Century, 2-1
Winters Mill 1, South Carroll 1
Highlights: Zach Milam had a goal for the Falcons, and Hunter Curtin scored for the Cavs in the draw. Charlie Boldosser had eight saves for SC, Manny Gavidia stopped seven for WM.
Volleyball
Westminster 3, Liberty 0
Highlights: The reigning county champion Owls won 25-12, 28-26, 25-14 and Cassi Shields powered the offense with 21 kills. Alexis Troy had 31 assists and Jackie Karcz added seven digs and four aces. Emma Von Riegen collected 16 digs and eight kills for the Lions, and Lindsay Gaiser notched 20 digs.
Winters Mill 3, South Carroll 0
Highlights: Sarah Buckingham handed out 22 assists and the Falcons won 25-21, 25-15, 26-24. Logan Brengle had eight kills and Staci Kuztler added seven. Allison Louque posted six kills for WM.
Century 3, Manchester Valley 0
Highlights: Kate Grimsley tallied 21 points and five aces and Eva Brandt had 10 kills in the Knights’ 25-7, 25-19, 25-15 victory. Maggie Abramson finished with 20 assists.
JV result: MV, 2-1
Girls Basketball
Springdale Prep 61, Goretti 54
Highlights: On Monday, the Lions ended their season with a 5-3 record behind 29 points from Savannah Brooks, 15 from Summer Brooks, and 12 from Julianna Leisher.