Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 8): Century field hockey blanks Francis Scott Key

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 08, 2021 7:21 PM

Mackenzie Feltz had two goals and two assists to lead Century past Francis Scott Key 6-0 on Monday at Western Regional Park in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action.

Kylie Opatovsky, Danielle Delawter, Sam Seledee, and Demma Hall added goals for the Knights in their season opener, and Julia Dean notched two assists. Gillian Gladden and Emma Buzby combined for 18 saves for Francis Scott Key.

Boys Cross Country

Westminster 26, Man Valley 30

Highlights: On Saturday in Manchester, MV’s Aiden Neal won the race but the Owls clipped the home team led by Wyatt Vanlandingham (second) and Anders Masden (fourth). Ian Siegler was third for the Mavericks. Francis Scott Key ran but didn’t field an official team for scoring. FSK’s top runner was Noah Fisher (eighth).

Liberty 20, Century 49, WM 78, SC 94

Highlights: On Saturday in Eldersburg, Trent Taylor won on his home course and Davis Trump was second. SC’s Alex Magee finished fifth and Nick Henderson (eighth) was WM’s top runner. Century’s names were unavailable.

Liberty field hockey picks up where it left off in 2019 by topping Man Valley in season opener »

Girls Cross Country

Century 43, SC 52, Liberty 57, WM 75

Highlights: On Saturday in Eldersburg, sisters Kathryn Hopkins and Mackenzie Hopkins went 1-2 in the race but the Knights prevailed with five runners in the top 13. Century’s names were unavailable. SC’s Kate Yokay placed third and Liberty’s Sierra Baker was seventh.

Westminster-Man Valley-FSK

Highlights: On Saturday in Manchester, the Owls were the only official team and Audrey Taylor took second, but Man Valley’s Rubie Goffena won the overall race by more than 3 minutes. FSK’s Halie Albright came in 13th.

