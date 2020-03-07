Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 6): Eight Carroll County wrestlers advance to semifinals at state tournament

Friday’s opening day of the state tourney at Show Place Arena featured 31 grapplers from Carroll in the mix, and eight of them posted 2-0 records to advance — South Carroll’s Michael Pizzuto (106 pounds), Gage Owen (120), and AJ Rodrigues (126); Francis Scott Key’s Wyatte Johns (220); Liberty’s McClain Butler (182); and Winters Mill’s Zach Kirby (126) on the Class 2A-1A side, and Manchester Valley’s Adam Mattson (160) and Grant Warner (220) for Class 4A-3A.