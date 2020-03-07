xml:space="preserve">
Carroll Varsity Roundup (March 6): Eight Carroll County wrestlers advance to semifinals at state tournament

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 06, 2020 9:06 PM

Eight wrestlers from Carroll County are heading into Day 2 of the state wrestling tournament with championship dreams still intact.

Friday’s opening day of the state tourney at Show Place Arena featured 31 grapplers from Carroll in the mix, and eight of them posted 2-0 records to advance — South Carroll’s Michael Pizzuto (106 pounds), Gage Owen (120), and AJ Rodrigues (126); Francis Scott Key’s Wyatte Johns (220); Liberty’s McClain Butler (182); and Winters Mill’s Zach Kirby (126) on the Class 2A-1A side, and Manchester Valley’s Adam Mattson (160) and Grant Warner (220) for Class 4A-3A.

Pizzuto ran his record to 48-0 and Owen improved 45-3. Rodrigues is 48-2 after winning a pair of bouts.

Johns (32-7) notched two pins to advance, and Butler (42-3) had a pin and major decision. Kirby (36-4) also posted a pin to help him move on.

Mattson (46-2) enjoyed a pin and major for his wins, and Warner (46-3) decked both of his opponents.

Century’s Stephen Hurst (145) went 1-1 and is alive in the consolation round. along with FSK’s Nathan Perry in the same weight class.

Liberty’s Ryan Ohler (132) and Anthony Marsico (138) also went 1-1.

Ryan Athey (113) went 1-1 for the Cavaliers, as did Jake Rippeon (132), Rylan Moose (138), Brandon Athey (145), Antonio Bradford (160), and Richie Summerlin (285).

WM’s Colby Unkart (132), Hunter Merson (145), Cayden Beard (182), and Cian McCauley (195) all went 1-1.

Man Valley had Travis Green (106), Jake Boog (120), Hunter Green (126), Thomas Chenoweth (152), and Connor Livingston (182) each finish 1-1 on Day 1.

The state tournament continues Saturday, March 7 at 9:30 a.m.

